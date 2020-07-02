First-time visitors to Merritt Reservoir enjoy the experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was recently up at Merritt Reservoir to do some kayaking and fishing. I had an opportunity to talk with a family who was visiting northwestern Nebraska for the first time. Jack Irons, his wife Ruth and their son Jackie trekked across the state from Lincoln. Camping is one of their most fun family activities and they decided to try something different. They also did some boating and river tubing while in the area.

“This is our first time to visit Merritt Reservoir and our first time to camp this far north in Nebraska,” said Jack. “We couldn’t have asked for a better campsite. We were just looking at the map when we made our reservations online. We had no idea what the area looked like.”

“The online reservation process was really easy,” Ruth added. “We do a lot of camping as a family and with scouts…places like Pawnee Lake, Branched Oak, and Stage Coach Lake. They are far enough out from Lincoln to get away from city noise and lights. You still get a feeling of the outdoors, but nothing like this! I really like the scenery around here and the drive up through the Sandhills. I love the Sandhills!”