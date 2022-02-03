Fishing is always open in Nebraska

With many of the hunting seasons shutting down, a lot of people are turning their attention to getting their gear ready for fishing. The water is a bit cold now, but it won’t be long before I will be looking to head to the river…the Missouri River, to fish for sauger. When it comes to sauger, most of the fish I hear about were catches made while the angler was really fishing for something else.

Fishing for sauger is very much like walleye fishing. Many anglers in this part of the country aren’t familiar with this fish and very few purposely go after this species. They are a freshwater fish that is closely related to walleye. They look so much like a walleye that it is sometimes difficult to tell what you’ve caught. They may be distinguished from walleyes by their distinctly spotted dorsal fin and the lack of a white patch on the lower tail.

Sauger don’t grow as large as walleye. They generally average 1 to 3 pounds, but they do get bigger. Nebraska’s state record sauger was caught back in 1961 in the Missouri River by Betty Tepner, of Plainview. The fish weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. That would be a real whopper today!

In this part of the country the best spots to look for sauger are feeder creeks or small streams flow into the Mighty Missouri. When you look at the Missouri you probably aren’t thinking of going after walleye. The water is turbid and you generally can’t see more than a few feet into the river’s depth. However, sauger do well in cloudy, moving water often found in Nebraska. I’ve fished for sauger many times over the years.

My best success catching sauger has been on the Missouri River between Indian Cave State Park and the boat ramp east of Peru. I learned to read the river from a few Old River Rats that I knew around Brownville and Peru.

They taught me that sauger follow the same “trails” in the river year after year. They move up river from wing dike to wing dike, usually on the inside bends of the river. These places have the weakest current. Sauger will also rest in the mouths of creeks and rivers, like the Nemahas, before continuing upstream. Fish, like people, will often follow the path of least resistance. Once you know what to look for, reading the river and finding the ‘trails’ become a simple matter.

Once you figured out where you want to fish, rig your tackle just like you do for walleye. Use just enough weight to get your presentation to the bottom. I use some of my lightest tackle when fishing for sauger because their bite tends to be light. The best baits for me have been minnows. It is tough to beat live bait. My next favorite bait is a brightly colored lead-head bucktail jigs or twister tails. The murkier the water, the brighter color the lure so the sauger can see it.

“When I was a kid, we’d fish the Niobrara River below the Spencer Dam, back when there was a dam,’ said Russ Derickson, one of my regular running buddies. He grew up on a farm northwest of O’Neill. “We’d get a bucket full of minnows and find a spot below a sandbar where there was a hole and catch sauger. They never were very big, maybe 16-inches and a pound or two, but they were good eating.” Sauger can provide excellent angling opportunities, and excellent table fare.

Back when I was in college, I’d launch my canoe east of Peru and spend a weekend fishing along the wing dikes. I’d often camp along the river, right where the wing dikes joined the bank. Fishing out near the end of the wing dike where the current began seemed to always hold sauger. I can remember many camps where I had six or eight sauger, gutted and hung from a stick, roasting over a campfire. I’d listen to the sounds of the river as the sun set and eat my sauger and maybe a can of fruit I brought along. I need to do that again. They were simple camps, but they were good ones…lots of memories!

Light duty gear and fishing very slowly is the order of the day. I often sit on the end of a wing dike and cast along the edges of current I can see in the water or just inside the eddy currents. Stay focused…the bites are often just a slight nibble!

It won’t be too long, maybe a month, before its time to look for sauger. That is just about enough time to get new line on your favorite rods. After writing about this and remembering my camps on the river, I’m ready to go! You might see me out there! Good Luck!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.