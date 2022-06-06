Five winners crowned on perfect racing night

A perfect early summer evening greeted fans and drivers to Beatrice Speedway Friday evening with temperatures in the low 80’s and a gentle breeze setting the stage for a night of auto racing.

“We had a good crowd and great races” said track official Tommy Denton.

Kinetic Windstream was the night sponsor with giveaways to the fans and, as always, the Women for Racing (WFR) was on hand for the 50/50 raffle and kid’s trophy.

The Sport Compacts featured three heat races with Nathan Whalstrom of Beatrice winning the first heat. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Kaden Murray taking the checkered flag and in the final heat, it was Blue Springs driver Brandon Carmichael taking the win.

Twenty-one cars took the field for the A main feature race. Zach Bohlmeyer of Beatrice took the win followed by Wymore driver Kaylee Richards, who stormed to the front from her 10th place starting position.

In the Hobby Stock class, the heat winners were Adam Wasserman of Fairbury and John Martinez of Beatrice. In the feature race, Dillion Richards of Beatrice started on the pole and held on for the win.

In the Stock Car class, it was Beatrice drive Gary Laflin winning the first heat and Dan Nelson of Holmesville taking the checkered flag in the second heat. The feature race saw Beatrice drivers Jordan Grabouski and Kyle Vanover move to the front of the field to take the top two spots.

In the Modified Lite class, Carter Lake, Iowa driver Scott Naggatz won the heat and followed that up with the feature win. Taylor Pollock of Prague finished second.

In the Sport Modifieds, heat winners were Beatrice Drivers Steve Swarthout, Lance Borgman and Travis Runcie. Feature winner Borgman stated that his win was a ” photo finish” over Malcom driver Matt Andrews. Borgman voiced that the track was

“(The track) was very racy with multiple lanes which made for good racing," Borgman said.

In the Modified Class, heat winners Jordy Nelson of Marysville Kan. and Anthony Roth of Columbus took checkered flags. The two then battled for the feature win as Nelson was able to hold on for the in. Nelson stated that he was able to maneuver through lap traffic to secure the win.

“It was really nice to get a win," Nelson said.

Racing will resume next Friday evening with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. The night will be highlighted with the WFR kids ride night.

A Feature results Modified 1) 4j Jordy Nelson 2) 60iv Anthony Roth 3) 30 Jordan Grabouski 4) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 5) 96j Johhny Saathoff 6) 5s Bob Zoubek 7) 3 Trey Duensing 8) 81 Mike Densberger 9) 12 Reed Payne 10) 50s Kale Smith SportMod 1) 76 Lance Borgman 2) 22 Matt Andrews 3) 0 Michael Sherwood 4) 27w Andrew Whitmore 5) 7v Adam Vrbka 6) 30 Greg Metz 7) 6a Adam Armstrong 8) 96 Gary Saathof 9) 5h Shawn Hein 10) 12 Lukas Pohlmann Stock Car 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 19 Kyle Vanover 3) 3j Dan Nelson 4) 67 Darin Nelson 5) 84 Benji Legg 6) 34 Max Harder 7) 7 Matt Fralin 8) 50 Scott Smith 9) 4w Jaret Wood 10) 7b Paul Burck Hobby Stock 1) 24r Dillon Richards 2) 41 Adam Wasserman 3) 3 Taylor Huss 4) 46 Ryan Gilland 5) 00j John Martinez 6) 8 Travis Blythe 7) 69 Brendon Stigge 8) 20 Chad Borgman 9) 6r Roy Armstrong 10) 3n Neil Pella Sport Compact 1) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 2) 89 Kaylee Richards 3) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 4) 00 Coleton Williamson 5) 9k Kaden Murray 6) 34v Dakota Voight 7) 12 Ronda Mewes 8) 52 Tobey VanLaningham 9) 84j Jackson Black 10) 1t Trey Hinton NML Mod Lite 1) 54n Scot Naggatz 2) 99x Darrick Knutsen 3) 14 Taylor Pollock 4) 1r Rob Wagner 5) 4d Doug Pollock 6) 13 Andrea Wagner 7) x15 Paul Doran

