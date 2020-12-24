For when you are tired of holiday couch sitting…

OK…this is for when it is later in the afternoon after your big Christmas dinner and you have come out of your tryptophan coma. Sitting around the house for the rest of the day and evening is not all that appealing to you, so you see if any of your guests want to get out of the house as well.

A good excuse and good activity could be a little small game hunting. We still have rabbit and squirrel seasons going. It is a great way to get some fresh air and a lot of fun!

Hunting rabbits with small caliber pistols, rifles, small gauge shotguns or airguns can be quite challenging. It has many of the same elements as bow hunting like being quiet, getting close, being stealthy and exact shot placement. The smaller size of your quarry just adds to the challenge.

I really like using air rifles for small game hunting. The air rifles I use are on par with low velocity .22's. It is more than adequate for close shots on small game. Hunting rabbits after a fresh snow has always been a fascinating thing for me, too. To be able to see the tracks and see where the animal is going has always intrigued me.