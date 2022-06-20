Four drivers pick up first wins at Beatrice Speedway

Racing returned to Beatrice Speedway following last week’s rainout. Warm Summer temperatures in the low 90’s provided a challenge for fans, crews, and officials.

The action was ready to heat up as 89 participants were on hand for the evening. After the traditional salute to veterans and the playing of the National Anthem, the modest crowd was ready for racing. The title sponsor for the evening was Premier Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Beatrice.

The night featured a fast and racy track surface, but the major feature of the evening was the hard charging, aggressive but clean racing by the drivers. A limited number of caution flags keep the event at a fast pace. The evening saw four of five of the features won by drivers capturing their first win at the speedway this year.

The Sport Compacts had 23 entries for the evening. In the first heat, Josh Black of Beatrice held off challengers for the win. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Trey Hinton start strong and finish strong for his win. The final heat was won by Coleton Williamson of Beatrice.

A full field of drivers hit the track for the main feature. After some tight racing, it was Brandon Carmichael of Blue Springs who was able to maneuver lap traffic to take his first feature win of the season at the track.

“I just held my line and stayed on the topside," Carmichael said. "I would not be here without all of my family support."

The Hobby Stock class had 18 participants for the night. In the first heat, it was Neil Pella of Adams taking the win. In the second heat, the action heated up with Brendan Stigge of Fairbury and Roy Armstrong of Beatrice dueling earlyl. They were then joined in the front by Onaga, Kan. driver Nick Ronnebaum, who was able to move ahead for win. The third heat saw Beatrice driver Jeff Watts take the lead and never look back.

In the feature, a second lap spin by John Martinez of Beatrice collected several cars causing a caution. It was Bonnebaum who took the lead and held on for his third win of the season. He's had feature wins at the Spring Nationals and in the Dirt Crown series event.

“I had a good hook up on the top and just had to keep my nose clean to get the win," Bonnebaum said.

The Stock Cars class had 12 entries. In the first heat, following his Nebraska Dirt Crown feature win at Lexington, Kyle Vanover was able to out-muscle the competition for the win. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Matt Fralin take an early lead, but fellow Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski was able to take the checkered flag.

The feature race saw the usual hard charging Benji Legg exit on lap one with mechanical failure. The race then featured side by side racing. Max Harder of Virginia was able to avoid a collision as Gary Laflin of Beatrice spun in the front of the field.

Four drivers pushed Harder, but he was able to hold on for his first win of the season at Beatrice.

“Anytime I’m able to jump out and lead Jordan (Grabouski) on a restart is fun and to beat him makes it that much better," Harder said. "I'm not sure if it will happen again this year. We have worked very hard and is has been a long year, but I must thank Steve Swarthouth for putting me in this car. If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be here. “

The Sport Modifieds then rolled out for their heat races. Twenty-four entries made up the class and featured three heats. The first heat saw door to door battles throughout the field, but Beatrice driver Drake Bohlmeyer took the win. Beatrice Driver Steve Swarthout took the win in the second heat. The third heat saw a strong performance by Beatrice driver Rick Rohr, who dominated the race.

The feature race saw veteran driver Greg Metz of Washington, Kan. outclass the field as he was able maintain the front position despite several yellow flags. Metz was thrilled with the win.

“This is one of the engines built by Tony Schamle, a long-time engine builder of Marysville who we lost to cancer," Metz said. "I have been wanting to get a win with this engine, so this one goes out to him.”

In the Modified class, the first heat featured great racing between Lincoln driver Mike Densberger and Trey Duensing of Byron. Duensing tried to make his move, but Densberger held on for the win. In the second heat, it was a two-car battle between Anthony Roth of Columbus and Bob Zoubek of Dorchester. Roth was able to make a push for the win.

The Feature saw Roth jump out front and never look back. The field spread out and drivers jockeyed for position. Roth, another first-time winner this season at the track, analyzed his victory after the race.

“The track had a lot of character and moisture, but it turned slick for the feature and the slicker the better us," Roth said.

On the schedule next Friday are events that coincide with the annual Homestead Days celebration The track admission will be reduced with $10 adult prices and $5 for youth. The night will conclude with annual fireworks show.

A Feature results Modified 1) 60iv Anthony Roth 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt 4) 4j Jordy Nelson 5) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 6) 5s Bob Zoubek 7) 3 Trey Duensing 8) 21h Shane Hiatt 9) 35d Dylan Sillman 10) 96j Johhny Saathoff SportMod 1) 30 Greg Metz 2) 22 Matt Andrews 3) 76 Lance Borgman 4) 74 Rick Rohr 5) 7 Lee Horky 6) 96 Gary Saathoff 7) 7v Adam Vrbka 8) 27w Andrew Whitmore 9) 23 Steve Swarthout 10) 25x Nick Snyder Stock Car 1) 34 Max Harder 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 1r Cade Richards 4) 7b Paul Burck 5) 4w Jaret Wood 6) 50 Scott Smith 7) 19 Kyle Vanover 8) 9 Gary Laflin 9) 7 Matt Fralin 10) 25 Austin West Hobby Stock 1) 7n Nick Ronnebaum 2) 3n Neil Pella 3) 3 Taylor Huss 4) 46 Ryan Gilland 5) 24r Dillon Richards 6) 72v Jesse Vanlaningham 7) 8 Murray Haugen 8) 6r Roy Armstrong 9) 12 Michael Wade 10) m30 David Murk Sport Compact 1) 12c Brandon Carmichael 2) 84 Josh Black 3) 89 Kaylee Richards 4) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 5) 05h Shaye Howe 6) 92c Dylan Crannell 7) 32r Michael Recker 8) 22 Tim Cude 9) 32s Schad Myers 10) 7g Joel Gifford

