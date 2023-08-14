It’s getting into the home stretch at Beatrice Speedway with just three weeks remaining in the regular season heading into Friday night’s action.

It would be the final appearance of the Racesaver 305-winged sprint cars. The Sport Modifieds had the evening off with several drivers participating in a special event with the Late Model class at Thayer County Speedway. Sixty-two cars were on hand to participate in the five classes.

Landoll Corporation of Marysville, Kan. was the title sponsor for the evening. Don Landoll, founder and CEO of the corporation was in attendance. He said that he got his start nearly 55 years ago at Harris Manufacturing building farm equipment. He said that he also built radiators for area race cars.

“There used to be a lot of Marysville racers that ran here back then,” Landoll said. “I guess there are still several Marysville drivers here.”

After a lengthy delay for additional maintenance to get the track race ready, the first sprint car heat race rolled onto the track. Action was quick as on the first lap, contact took place in corner one with Panama driver Toby Chapman heading for the concrete barrier for a scary moment. Chapman was able to hang onto his car and no yellow flag was needed. Gunnar Pike of South Bend darted out to the lead and never looked back.

The field was then inverted for the second heat race. Eagle driver Tyler Drueke jumped out front, but Gene Ackland of Martell stayed within striking distance. Tight racing took place throughout the rest of the field, but Drueke was too strong and was able to distance himself for the win.

Drueke made a slick move on the first lap to grab the lead in the feature event. Ackland was quick to challenge for the lead with side-by-side racing taking place.

On lap three, he got loose and spun in corner number two. Drueke pulled away to dominate the event. His car was clocked with a 14.90 second lap time which calculates to average lap speed of over 80 mph.

“I knew I had to get a good start and get out front early,” Drueke said. “The track was really good. Our class takes a unique racing surface. I can’t thank the speedway enough for having us here. This is my first win here so I will take it.”

The Hobby Stocks were up next and Roy Armstrong displayed a strong car to dominate the first heat. Adams driver Neil Pella took an early lead and an intense battle for second took place between Chad Borgman and Fairbury driver Brendon Stigge.

Contact took place coming out of corner four and Stigge’s car slammed harshly into the front stretch wall. The incident ended with Stigge being towed to the pits and Borgman to the back of the pack. Pella again was able to move out front, but a five-car battle took place for second place with John Martinez emerging to take the position.

In the feature event, Pella again looked strong, putting his car out front of a seven-car battle for second. At the halfway point, the battle featured nose to tail and side-by-side racing. The caution was displayed with four laps to go with point leader Fairbury driver Taylor Huss set to challenge for the win. The two battled side-by side for the remaining laps, trading slide jobs to try to take the lead. Pella had a strong run out of corner number four to take the win.

“I just kept running my line,” Pella said. “It was working and I stuck with it.”

Regarding the battle with Huss, Pella said: “I really don’t know how I was able to hold him off. It was just awesome to win and there were some really fun slide jobs.”

The current point standings has Huss leading with 379, Martinez with 363 and Stigge with 329.

In the Sport Compact first heat, an intense battle took place in the final laps between Hallie Borgman and Kaylee Richards. With one lap to go, with Borgman in the lead, Richards made a bold move diving under Borgman, but it was not enough as Borgman took the checkered flag.

Nathan Wahlstrom was able to hold off a late challenge from Dylan Crannell for the win in the second heat. In the final heat, Zach Bohlmeyer maneuvered his cars to take the front spot, but Jackson Black made several moves from the back of the pack to close in on Bohlmeyer’s back bumper. Jordan Bender then made it a three-car battle. Bohlmeyer held off his competitors to take the win.

In the feature event, 17 cars made up the starting field. On lap two, Coleton Williamson was in a battle with Bender and going down the back stretch, he hit the wall sending his car violently flipping down the concrete barrier before landing at the entrance of corner four and spreading debris across the racing surface. Safety crews were quick to attend to Wiliamson who was not injured in incident.

After the restart, Bender put his car out front, building an almost straightaway lead. Bohlmeyer began to close in with three laps to go. After catching Bender, the two engaged in a side-by-side battle for the lead at the white flag. Bohlmeyer proved too tough as he took the win. In describing how he was able to catch Bender and take the win, he said: “I just didn’t lift.”

The current point standings has Richards leading with 320, Williamson with 318 and Crannel with 316.

In the Stock Car first heat, Holmesville driver Dan Nelson made quick moves from the back of the pack to take the lead and then win. A tight race for second took place with a three-car battle. Dillion Richards was able to secure the spot. In the second heat, Matt Fralin took advantage of his front row starting position and took the win.

In the feature event, Fralin started the race again in the front row. He wasted little time establishing himself as the car to beat. Nelson, Richards, and Virginia driver Max Harder all challenged Fralin for the top spot. Numerous yellow flags came put to provide an additional challenge for Fralin.

“I got nervous with the yellow flags,”Fralin said.

Challengers were able to close in on Fralin in the corners, but he was quick to pull away on the straightaways to secure his first win in the Stock Car class.

After the win, he waved enthusiastically to the crowd and hugged his wife

“After four years, struggle after struggle I finally got a win,” Fralin said. “It feels amazing.”

Fralin cited family involvement as the key to the victory. The youngest of three brothers he said: “I finally listened to my older brothers.”

He also cited his nephews Tyler and Bryson for totally resetting his cars.

“If not for them, this car would have never run like this,” Fralin said.

The current point standings has Kyle Vanover leading with 329, Borgman with 332 and Richards with 329.

In the IMCA Modified first heat first heat, Austin Svoboda of David city won the heat going green to checkered. In the second heat, Anthony Roth, who is currently tied for eight in IMCA national points, took the win.

In the feature event, Kyle Oberding of Seneca, Kan. took an early lead only to be tracked down by Jordan Grabouski, who went unchallenged to take the feature win. Current point standing has Trey Duensing leading with 338, Roth with 330, and Johnny Saathoff with 317.

Point standings in Sport Modified has Borgman leading with 327, Lee Horky with 318 and Richard Mason with 286.

The action at the speedway will resume this Friday evening with the annual Beatrice Hall of Fame night and fan appreciation night. Rudy Blake, Mike Heideman and Kevin Schmidt are this year’s inductees into the hall.

Be sure to look for a special feature in this Wednesday’s Beatrice Daily Sun for a special article on the inductees. Fan appreciation night will also take place with $10 adult admission and kids 11 and under admitted free. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30p.m.

A Feature results

RaceSaver Sprint

1) 12 Tyler Drueke

2) 25 Gunnar Pike

3) 1b Brandon Horton

4) 7c Toby Chapman

5) 20 Tim Hilfiker

6) 14g Gene Ackland

7) 2a Alex Salzman

Modified

1) 30 Jordan Grabouski

2) 3 Trey Duensing

3) 60iv Anthony Roth

4) 24c Brandon Conkwright

5) 96j Johnny Saathoff

6) 4j Jordy Nelson

7) 16 Austin Svoboda

8) 40 Shawn Harker

9) 50s Kale Smith

10) x69 Peter kruse

Stock Car

1) 7 Matt Fralin

2) 76 Lance Borgman

3) 24c Brandon Conkwright

4) 19 Kyle Vanover

5) 34 Max Harder

6) 50 Scott Smith

7) 84 Benji Legg

8) 4w Jaret Wood

9) 9 Gary Laflin

10) 25 Justin Merriman

Hobby Stock

1) 3n Neil Pela

2) 3 Taylor Huss

3) 6r Roy Armstrong

4) 12 Michael Wade

5) 00j John Martinez

6) 20 Chad Borgman

7) 66 Jeff Watts

8) 2 Ian Roschewski

9) 8 Travis Blythe

10) 11d Dawson Kubes

Sport Compact

1) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer

2) 3 Jordan Bender

3) 92c Dylan Crannell

4) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom

5) 84c Carson Black

6) 16 Brin McAtee

7) 05h Shaye howe

8) 84j Jackson Black

9) 76 Hallie Borgman

10) 12m Ronda Mewes