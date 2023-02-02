1. Don’t step on anything you can step over.

2. Don’t look for deer, look for movement and remember that it’s what they’re looking for, too.

3. Always approach from downwind. In the cool of the day, move uphill; in the heat of the day, move downhill.

4. The best camouflage pattern is called, “Sit down and be quiet!” Your grandpa hunted deer in a red plaid coat. Think about that for a second.

5. Take only the gear to the field that allows you to hunt longer, harder, smarter.

6. A rainstorm isn’t a reason to quit the hunt; it’s the reason to stay.

7. Camouflage your appearance, your sound and your scent.

8. Be sure of your shot. Nothing is more expensive than regret.

9. Hunt where the deer actually are, not where you’d imagine them to be.

10. Next year’s hunt begins the minute this season’s hunt ends.