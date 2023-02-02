Every hunter I know, and particularly bow hunters, recognizes the name Fred Bear. I believe Bear literally resurrected bowhunting from a footnote in history and brought it into modern times. There were always a few dedicated archers out there, but it was Bear’s exploits and his appearance on various TV shows as he hunted all over the world that made me want to hunt with a bow.
I’ve seen this before, but Bear’s words are still relevant some 50 years later to every hunter:
1. Don’t step on anything you can step over.
2. Don’t look for deer, look for movement and remember that it’s what they’re looking for, too.
3. Always approach from downwind. In the cool of the day, move uphill; in the heat of the day, move downhill.
4. The best camouflage pattern is called, “Sit down and be quiet!” Your grandpa hunted deer in a red plaid coat. Think about that for a second.
5. Take only the gear to the field that allows you to hunt longer, harder, smarter.
6. A rainstorm isn’t a reason to quit the hunt; it’s the reason to stay.
7. Camouflage your appearance, your sound and your scent.
8. Be sure of your shot. Nothing is more expensive than regret.
9. Hunt where the deer actually are, not where you’d imagine them to be.
10. Next year’s hunt begins the minute this season’s hunt ends.
People are also reading…
My favorite is #1 and I’ve always practiced #10.
I’m sure I was a pre-teen the first time I saw a Fred Bear hunt on TV. I think it was the American Sportsman series and Bear was hunting pheasants with a bow and arrow. I’m certain I sat there spellbound watching Bear and his mastery of archery. I got my first recurve bow at age 13 and began hunting small game with bows at age 15.
This next part may be a way for you to feel warmer; as you stare out the window into the cold…I grew up in southern Texas. My younger brother and I started bowfishing when I was 16 and he was 12. Our father, the Ol’ Marine, loved salt water fishing, so whenever he had an open weekend we’d head to the Gulf of Mexico. We’d launch the boat and patrol the brackish water and shallows in Trinity Bay, Galveston Bay and in the Inter-Coastal Canal. Flounder was one of the primary quarries for these trips.
When I say shallow water, I mean three feet or less. My brother and I would stand in the bow of the boat and look down into the water. We would see a flounder move away from us and Roger or I would launch an arrow and pin the flounder to the bottom. We put a lot of flounder in the cooler this way and had some great fish dinners, too!
The Ol’ Marine would wade alongside the boat and slowly push us along on these bowfishing adventures. My Dad would always stay shallow enough himself that he could reach over into the boat and get to his cooler of beer. However, as soon as he stepped on an oyster bed, things changed.
After a few of these fishing trips he had made himself a small leather holster of sorts. The holster held a large screwdriver, and oyster knife, salt and pepper shaker and a small bottle of Tabasco. Everything he needed for an oyster snack!
Once the Ol’ Marine’s foot touched an oyster bed, the time it took to pry up an oyster with the big screwdriver, pop it open, shuck the oyster with his special oyster knife, add salt, add pepper, put on a splash of Tabasco and toss it into his mouth was maybe 30 seconds. You can’t get oysters any fresher than that!
At this point, my Dad would anchor the boat and stay on that oyster bed until he had his fill. Roger and I would have to put down the bows for a while and switch to rod and reel for redfish and speckled trout. No matter how you look at it, it wasn’t a bad way to spend a day!
I learned a lot about bowhunting on those trips and have applied what I learned to hunting small game and deer to this day. And…Happy Groundhog Day!