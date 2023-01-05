Gearing up for some hard water angling

Happy New Year and thank you for being a reader of my columns!

Mother Nature put us in the deep freeze earlier than normal this year. There is ice on the ponds! And generally it is thick enough ice to support hard water anglers. When we have ice like this so early in the season I pull out the plans for the icefishing shack I want to build. The design will fit in my trailer and can be skidded out on the ice when I get there. It is much like the tiny home concept. I have just about everything I need to stay out on the ice several days designed into plans! It has been a few years since we had this kind of ice this early, but always check the ice yourself!

Always verify the thickness of the ice where you intend to fish. The recent rains could put ice on area lakes in jeopardy. Be careful!

When it comes to ice fishing, there are a few suggestions I can offer:

#1 – Know where you are standing

As an added measure of safety when you first go out on the ice, only go to areas where you know the depth of the water. I generally fish spots that I know from fishing the area when the water is liquid. I want to know the depth where I’m icefishing, just in case I punch through! I always want to hit the bottom first before I go completely go under the surface. Check the depth where you are fishing. If you don’t have sonar, the old string and weight procedure will give you an accurate depth measurement. You want to start fishing wherever you find a drop-off. Drop-offs are classic spots for fish to stage and if it has some other type of structure, so much the better!

#2 - Be aware of the noise you make

Water propagates sound much better than you might think and that noise carries over long distances. Sound in shallow water will alert more fish than sound is deeper waters because there is less room for the sound to dissipate. In shallow water noises bounce off the bottom of the lake and ricochets back up and hits the bottom of the ice and repeats the process over a wide area. Deeper water allows the sound to spread out more and dissipate and/or be absorbed in background noise.

#3 – Look for fish where you generally find them when fishing in warmer times

Fish tend to hold near some type of structure or changes in the bottom contour. They will likely be in the same spots under the ice. Another point to remember is that when the water turns cold sunlight is defused by snow and ice on the surface, panfish will hover together in bigger schools. If you notice lots of anglers clustering in an area where you know there is structure on a drop-off, say from six to ten feet, the fish will likely be in similar spots where the same kind of drop-off exists in other parts of the lake. You can get away from the crowd and probably catch a few more fish.

#4 – Avoid the crowds

There are two reasons for this one…first is safety. If the ice is marginal, getting too many people too close together can cause the ice to break and everyone falls in. Not a good or safe way, to have fun. My second reason related back to my #2 suggestion. Lots of people make lots of noise and it may drive the fish away from the area. You may not catch a fish as often as you would if you were out on your own due to the competition all the other anglers are creating. Fish that are seeing a bunch of lures in a small area are likely going to be more difficult to catch than fish that aren’t being pressured.

#5 – Change your bait/lure often

If you have fished for a while and nothing has happened, change what you are dangling down the hole. Fish under the ice have the same traits open water fish have. On any given day they may prefer one color of lure over another. Experiment and try to figure out what they like. Use darker color lures when it is cloudy and/or when the ice is covered with snow. Not much light penetrates below the ice so dark lures that offer a lot of contrast can be seen better by fish. On bright sunny days and clear ice conditions, use your highly colored lures that have a lot of flash or sparkle to attract a fish. Oh…a pair of binoculars can come in handy to look back toward the crowd if you see a lot of action and try to figure out what bait they are using.

Be safe, catch a lot of fish and have a great time out on the ice!