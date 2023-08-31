I have always espoused a theory that the amount of treats or snacks you have along on a trip is directly proportional to how long a kid will stay interested in a hunting or fishing trip. Granted, if the fish aren’t biting, a kid may get bored and start looking for frogs or rocks, but as long as there are snacks available, they probably won’t be asking to go home!

I developed this theory when my boys were young. From my experience, it works! I would always have something in reserve that the boys would eat and enjoy while they took a break. As soon as the snack was devoured, they would be back in action with whatever they were doing previous to the break. This worked like a charm until their teenage years.

I was relating my theory to Julie Geiser, Public Information Officer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as we were watching some youngsters fish during one of the NGPC’s Community Fishing Events here in North Platte. Geiser agreed with the premise and told me I just needed to make them a ‘snackle box’. What the heck is a snackle box, I asked?

“Get you one of those small clear plastic tackle boxes or gear sorter boxes that have all the dividers you can move around to make the right size space for lures, bobbers, tools, whatever,” she said. “It keeps all the snacks handy. It becomes a snackle box instead of a tackle box!”

I wish I would have known that 20-odd years ago. That would have been a lot easier and probably more fun! I can see this working for an afternoon fishing trip, a day in the deer or duck blind or for a long day of travel in the car!

I picked up an 11-inch by 7-inch Flambeau container to make a snackle box. You have a lot of choices on what size box you may want to use. There were at least five different sizes when I was looking for mine. A small box may be better for very young children, but bigger boxes are probably better for older kids.

I separated the dividers and put them in the container to make the slots where I’d put the snacks. I bought some appropriate snacks, stuff my boys would have liked at that age and proceeded to make my version of a snackle box.

My selection of treats included: M&M’s, Peanut M&M’s, Honey Roasted Almonds, Gummy Worms, Goldfish crackers, two packs of Ritz Cheese Crackers, Oreo cookies, Quaker Oats snack bars and some Honey Nut Cheerios. As you can see, I needed a larger box…go big or go home logic! I have grandsons now and I think they will go nuts over snackle boxes when I get a couple to them!

Thanks for the idea, Julie. This is sheer genius for anyone in the outdoors with kids!

