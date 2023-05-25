Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The summer camping season is here! Cooking outdoors is a big part of the summer camping experience and one that can make lasting memories. Make sure you are ready to do your cooking safe and right to keep everyone well fed and healthy.

A couple of quick tips for your camp cooking arrangement are:

(1) always wash hands well before and during cooking, especially when you handle different foods…such as going from meat to cutting up vegetables. I generally keep a basin of soap water near my food preparation area and a bottle of hand sanitizer. It only takes a few seconds to dip my hands in the soapy water, dry them off and squirt on some hand sanitizer between step in my cooking. (2) Keep all foods that can spoil chilled until ready to cook and/or eat. Since we were talking about coolers, my recommendation is to buy the best cooler your budget can handle. Keeping certain foods cold is critical for keeping everyone safe and healthy in camp.

Bacteria can grow rapidly in warm conditions. My rule of thumb is that if your cooler cannot maintain ice for at least a day, in the sun, get another cooler. The test for this is easy. Set your cooler out in the yard about 8am, put in about 10 pounds of ice, shut the lid and check on it about 8pm in the evening. If you still have solid ice, even a little, your cooler passes the test. If no ice is present, it’s time to get a better cooler. A good cooler doesn’t have to break your budget. I just bought a Coleman cooler that said it would hold ice for three days. I tested it and it works. The price was just a little over $40.

For the actual cooking, there are a few things to consider. The first thing you are going to need is a heat source. It could be a campfire, a grill in your campsite, or a camp stove. You can cook with each method, but the safety considerations and skill set for each are a bit different.

For a campfire, make sure it is ‘legal’ where you intend to have your camp. Many parks and campgrounds only allow a campfire in designated places. These campfire sites are where they are for a reason! Don’t go off and build your own and create a fire hazard. With our lingering drought conditions always check to see if there is a fire ban in place.

Campfires attract kids like your camp lantern attracts bugs. Make sure younger ones are constantly supervised around the fire and keep a big bucket of water handy. A bucket of water is great to toss on a fire getting out of hand, but even better to have handy if someone burns their fingers, a hand or more.

First aid practices tell you to immerse the burned part in cool water to minimize the damage to deep layers of tissue. I’ve had to use this treatment a few times, for myself and my campmates. Probably the best example was when a camp buddy stumbled and fell backwards into the fire. He rolled out quickly, but his clothing was on fire. Another buddy in camp grabbed the water bucket and dowsed our friend and the fire. He got only a minor burn from the ordeal, but without the bucket of water on ready standby, it could have been much worse!

Cooking with a grill provided at the campground has some special considerations, like sanitation. Have you ever seen anyone clean one of these grills? First item of business…build a hot fire on the grill and burn off all the residues left by previous items cooked on the unit. It is also a good idea to have a grill brush in your camp cooking gear to clean the grating after your fire dies down. It will help keep fragments of charred material from getting into your food.

Camp stoves are great, but they require fuel. Make sure you bring the right fuel. Most camp stoves today run on either liquid fuel (white gas) or propane. If you have a liquid fuel stove, always refuel it by removing the tank and getting it away from the stove. Liquid fuel splashed on a hot surface can cause a dangerous flash fire.

Propane stoves are very easy to operate, and many use the one-pound disposable fuel canisters. They are generally compact and easy to carry. Keep a few extra fuel canisters on hand and you are set for a weekend. Today’s propane stoves may be the easiest camp stove set up to use!

One more tip…practice a few simple recipes before getting to camp. The best camp food is often simple recipes, but you still need to practice. Cooking something in your kitchen is quite different than cooking on a camp stove out in the wind. Make a list of what you’ll eat. It also gives you a chance to get your shopping list together, so you have everything you need in camp.

Have a great camping season. As the saying goes, everything tastes better when it’s cooked outdoors!