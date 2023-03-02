OK…it is now March. It is time to think about the next big game season to open, the spring turkey season. If you are a turkey hunter, you need to get out your turkey hunting gear and sort through it.

The spring archery season opens March 25, the shotgun season begins April 15. Both seasons run until May 31. There is also a special Youth Only shotgun season that opens April 8.

For the 2023 spring season, you can only purchase two permits; archery, shotgun or both in any combination. Each permit allows you to take one tom or bearded female turkey. Nebraska’s turkey population is down from what it has been in years past, but there are still a lot of birds to hunt.

Spring turkey hunting is all about big gobblers and calling that tom into range. The thought of calling in a tom can be intimidating for many hunters, especially if you are new to turkey hunting. A question I get quite a bit this time of year is, “What calls do I use for the spring season?”

Remember, in the spring season, only toms can be hunted. As a hunter you are trying to capitalize on the sex drive of the gobbler, who pretty much has one thing on his mind; finding and mating with a hen. The hunter just needs to make the gobbler think he is the hen he’s looking for. Calling can help, if you know the right calls to use.

In my seminars, I tell hunters that biologists have identified 26 different vocalizations or calls that turkeys make. However, to be a successful spring turkey hunter, you can do pretty well by with knowing only three calls. The basic calls to use are the yelp, the cutt and the purr.

The yelp may be the most common sound made by the wild turkey. Think of it as small talk among friends or family. Turkeys are always making sounds to one another and like human voices; each turkey has its own pitch, tone, and cadence when yelping.

The cutt is a good attractor call and can be heard at long distances. Hens often use this sound to attract a gobbler. What better call to know? This is the call the hen makes when she is in an excited state. Cutting is a series of sharp, high pitched clucks with no real rhythm or pattern to it.

The purr is a perfect call to use while turkeys are close to reassure them that all is well. I like to use a long, low purr when a gobbler is close. I think it says, “Come on over here, Big Boy”, to a gobbler looking for love.

You can hear and learn these calls by going out on the Internet and listening to MP3 files. Once you can imitate the sounds the next step is to get into the woods and listen to wild turkeys making their sounds. Then, you can practice calling real birds. If they don’t run away, you are doing something right!

In this region; my favorite places to hunt are the timber and adjacent grain fields near rivers and creek drainages. Those places have everything a turkey needs so they are good places to begin your scouting. Now is the time to get out your bow or shotgun and start practicing.

Archers should be tuning up their bows to hit the same spot every time they release an arrow. Shotgunners should be patterning their shotguns, especially if they are using a different load or choke than they did last year. Good luck to everyone who intends to hunt turkeys this spring!

Ice fishing

There is still some ice left on area waters, but be very careful if you still trying to icefish. Our current weather cycle and the warmer temperatures are causing a lot of surface melting. Obviously surface melting diminishes the total thickness of the ice, but when overnight temperature don’t significantly get below freezing, the surface ice gradually looses strength. Liquid water on the surface will find any crack/fissure and drain down to the water below. This liquid water will erode the solid ice as it flows further weaking the ice cap on any body of water.

Be careful out there! Our days of icefishing are numbered.