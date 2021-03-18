Getting ready for the archery turkey season

Nebraska’s spring archery season opens in about a week, March 25 to be exact. The season runs until May 31, so there is plenty of time to get out and get a gobbler.
Taking a turkey with a bow and arrow is quite a challenge. It is not an easy task to take a deer with a bow and arrow either, but I hold any hunter who can take a turkey or an antelope with a bow and arrow in a higher regard. The vitals area on a turkey is quite small compared to a deer and an antelope’s eyesight just makes it tough to get close enough for a shot!
I’ve hunted turkeys with a bow and arrow for years and love the challenge. It is not going to happen this spring…I’m still in my sling/brace from shoulder surgery for another two months. I’m bummed out!
Occasionally a company will send me a new compound bow to hunt with and write about, but I’m a stick and string kind of guy. I always go back to my recurves and longbows for any archery hunt. One of the coolest bows I ever hunted with was a replica of a Mongolian horse bow.
The design is over 800 years old and is the type of bow that Genghis Khan and his hoard used in their conquests. It is constructed like a double recurve and doesn’t even have a shelf to rest the arrow on. I had to wear a glove to shoot this one.
I had cedar shafted arrows made for this bow and they carried simple Zwicky double-edged heads. I wanted to hunt with this bow like they did 800 years ago,
My hunt took place along the Republican River near Alma. My first day was spent scouting, watching and listening. The landowner had given me a few details on where the turkeys moved during the day. That information, combined with what I learned from my scouting, gave me a pretty good idea on where I’d set up for my hunt. I sat in the river bottom that first evening and listened for turkeys going to roost. I was in the right neighborhood!
The next morning dawned bright and clear. I heard turkeys come off their roost to the east of me on the far side of a meadow that was downstream of me, maybe a half mile away. I found a nice grouping of low cedars and made a comfortable ground blind. I wasn’t sure how long it would take for the turkeys to work my way, but I’d be waiting.
The landowner had told me that the flock that moved through this area had 60-80 birds. It was obviously early in the season and the flocks had not yet broken up from the winter groups into smaller family units. The morning passed with no turkeys showing themselves. I continued watching and listening.
A little after noon, I saw some movement to my right and up the hill. It was a hen moving through a stand of short sumac. More turkeys filtered over the hill in into the sumac stand. It looked like they would pass by my position. It took about an hour, but I finally spotted a set of three jakes that were following all the hens but on the outer perimeter. These would be the birds that would give me a shot. I got into a shooting position and nocked an arrow.
Another 30 minutes or so passed as the turkeys fed my way. One of the bigger jakes was now about 30 yards away. If he stayed on his course he would pass about 10 yards from me. I waited.
The birds at the leading edge of the flock walked by me and did not seem to be alerted to my presence. The jake I wanted was maybe 20 yards away and still coming toward me. I slowly got my bow in front of me and the arrow resting on my gloved hand. At 15 yards I began to slowly draw back on the bow. Some kind of machinery started up across the river and all the turkeys looked that way. I came to full draw with the 45-pound bow. The jake was now about 25 feet away and I let the arrow fly.
The hit was good and the flock exploded! Birds ran in every direction through the sumac. I was trying to keep an eye on my bird. He ran into a couple of other birds and on down the hill for maybe 40 yards, then tumbled to the ground. Of all the turkeys I’ve taken with a bow or crossbow, I seem to remember this one the most. It was a good hunt!
Good luck if you are hunting turkeys with a bow and arrow this spring!