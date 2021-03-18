Getting ready for the archery turkey season

My hunt took place along the Republican River near Alma. My first day was spent scouting, watching and listening. The landowner had given me a few details on where the turkeys moved during the day. That information, combined with what I learned from my scouting, gave me a pretty good idea on where I’d set up for my hunt. I sat in the river bottom that first evening and listened for turkeys going to roost. I was in the right neighborhood!

The next morning dawned bright and clear. I heard turkeys come off their roost to the east of me on the far side of a meadow that was downstream of me, maybe a half mile away. I found a nice grouping of low cedars and made a comfortable ground blind. I wasn’t sure how long it would take for the turkeys to work my way, but I’d be waiting.

The landowner had told me that the flock that moved through this area had 60-80 birds. It was obviously early in the season and the flocks had not yet broken up from the winter groups into smaller family units. The morning passed with no turkeys showing themselves. I continued watching and listening.