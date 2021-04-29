Getting that turkey fan just right

I wrote about making an inexpensive mount for a turkey fan last week. It was a gift to my mentee who had harvested her first turkey. I had a lot of nice comments about that article…Thank You. Several readers asked about the proper way to mount a fan in full spread. I think I can provide a little assistance there, too.

First, you need to cut off the fan/tail feathers where it is attached to the turkey’s body. I used to spread out the fan and pin it to a piece of cardboard with push-pins or large tacks. This could sometimes be a bit tricky because the tacks wouldn’t always hold.

However, I learned a new way to do this that makes it so simple. Joe Arterburn, a longtime hunting buddy and writer for Field & Stream Magazine. He showed me a trick that I immediately adopted and have used several times.

As soon as I cut the fan away from the body, I spread it out and clip the lowest feathers in the fan to a clothes hanger…the type you often see used for pants, or maybe skirts. Arterburn’s little trick is sheer genius. It holds the fan in perfect position to dry. It also allows you to get access to areas that you need to clean off and remove as much of the remaining tissue as you can.