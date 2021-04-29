Getting that turkey fan just right

I wrote about making an inexpensive mount for a turkey fan last week. It was a gift to my mentee who had harvested her first turkey. I had a lot of nice comments about that article…Thank You. Several readers asked about the proper way to mount a fan in full spread. I think I can provide a little assistance there, too.
First, you need to cut off the fan/tail feathers where it is attached to the turkey’s body. I used to spread out the fan and pin it to a piece of cardboard with push-pins or large tacks. This could sometimes be a bit tricky because the tacks wouldn’t always hold.
However, I learned a new way to do this that makes it so simple. Joe Arterburn, a longtime hunting buddy and writer for Field & Stream Magazine. He showed me a trick that I immediately adopted and have used several times.
As soon as I cut the fan away from the body, I spread it out and clip the lowest feathers in the fan to a clothes hanger…the type you often see used for pants, or maybe skirts. Arterburn’s little trick is sheer genius. It holds the fan in perfect position to dry. It also allows you to get access to areas that you need to clean off and remove as much of the remaining tissue as you can.
When you have removed all the tissue that you can, salt the area heavily and allow the salt to draw out any moisture. After the salt has done its magic, I like to hang the fan outside and in the sunlight.
A word of caution though…make sure that other animals cannot get to the fan. They can smell the meat and will come looking. I lost a nice fan a few years back to a feral cat.
Now I let my fans hang in the sunlight for a couple of day, putting them securely away overnight. After a couple days in the sun, I’ll hang my fans in the rafters of my tool shed until I’m ready to complete a mount.
Give Arterburn’s hanger trick a try on your next turkey fan.
Excellent Recipes
Since we are talking about turkeys, I have a recipe for you to try:
Jack Daniel Turkey
This is one of my favorite recipes for wild turkey and it is tailor made for hunting camps.
1 wild turkey (cleaned and dressed)
1 cup of Jack Daniel Whiskey (and maybe one for the cook)
4 cups of brown sugar
4 cups of soy sauce
4 cups of wild rice
Mix whiskey, brown sugar and soy sauce. Skin and quarter the turkey into grill sized pieces. Boil the turkey pieces for 10 minutes. Place turkey pieces in a deep pan and pour whiskey, sugar, soy sauce mix over them. Add just enough water to cover the pieces.
Let turkey marinade in this mixture in a refrigerator or cooler for about 8 hours, turning occasionally. Remove pieces from marinade and grill over a “medium heat” charcoal fire (save the marinade mix in a deep bowl). Turn turkey pieces about every 5 minutes. Dip pieces in the marinade mix between turns.
Serve this over a bed of wild rice and your campmates will love it! This recipe will feed four hungry hunters very well.
This recipe has passed the test with my campmates…and you know how critical campmates can be.
Cornhusker Trap Shoot
The 51st Annual Cornhusker Trap Shoot will begin today at the Nebraska Trapshooting Association complex in Doniphan, Nebraska. Over 2000 high school and junior high school age shooters will participate in the competition. Along with Nebraska shooters, there will be competitors from Wyoming, Iowa, Colorado and South Dakota.
Good luck to all the shooters that are a part of this event. Safe travels!