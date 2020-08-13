Getting the right scope for your type of hunting

If you look at the calendar you will notice that the hunting seasons are here! If you plan to hunt anything with a rifle and you are actively looking for a scope, here is some advice you may wish to consider. Getting the right scope for the type of hunting you intend to do is critical. It literally makes you successful, or frustrates you to the point that you would be ready to quit hunting and take up golf.
So what do you need to know when buying a new scope? To the untrained eye, all scopes look very similar with lenses, tubes and dials you turn to make it do something internally. Don’t get enthralled by the claims of manufacturers and TV hunting show hosts.
Don’t be impressed with names and labels. There are basically three types of scopes and that is where you need to begin. Do you plan to use you’re the scope for target shooting, tactical shooting or hunting. Once you get this step figured out, you can begin to narrow down your choices.
My first caution to shooters is to really concentrate and determine what kind of shooting you’ll be doing with the rifle that you are putting the scope on. Here is my general rule of thumb to help you determine what kind magnification you may need for a scope:
Small game (squirrels/rabbits) 4x
Varmints (prairie dogs/coyotes/crows) 4-12x or 6-24x
Big game in dense woods 1.5-5x
Big game in fairly open country 3x9x or 2.5-10x
Big game in wide open country 4-12x or 6-24x
I tend to lean toward the higher magnification is each category because I’m getting older and my eyesight can use a bit more help. We all get there sooner or later.
My second caution for the buyer is, do not buy an unnecessarily complex scope. More options on the scope does not make your gun shoot any better. Most of the time these options just become a distraction, or something that breaks and takes the entire scope out of action. Buy what you need to complete your task!
For example, if you intend to shoot targets at 1000 yards, you will want variable high power magnification, duplex reticles and turrets that can be adjusted externally with 1/8 MOA. If you are hunting the river bottoms, where your average shot is 25-50 yards, a fixed 4-power scope that has capped turrets and no fancy dials may better suit your purpose.
If most of your hunting is done within 100 yards or so, buying a scope that compensates for parallax is not necessary. You don’t need to spend the extra money to get another dial or a bunch of engraved numbers on your scope tube.
More magnification is not necessarily better. There are two things to keep in mind:
The first point to keep in mind is less expensive scopes with higher magnification numbers generally have economy glass. The result is poor performance on bright days (if you need to aim into the sun) and in lower light conditions. Quality scopes have multiple coatings of various materials to act as a sunshade, sharpen the image you see and allow for better low light scenarios, like dawn/dusk and cloudy days. It is worth the money, folks!
Inexpensive glass is an affliction in telescopic scopes. It is usually disguised as great value. As a consumer you see it most often as a high magnification scopes offered at a “discount” price. The old adage, “you get what you pay for” is so true when it comes to buying good optics.
Glass optics (lens) must be made with exacting standards and quality control. This takes time and money! A scope lens that is not made to these standards will have hazy or warped images. You may see a mirage or ghost image, making higher magnifications almost useless. The bare facts are that good glass costs money.
The second item deals with how you see the image of your target through the scope. As the magnification increases, the field of view decreases, making the scope more narrowly focused and you see less of the ground in front of you. This is a real problem when it comes to short range shooting.
How many times have you had a scope turned up to its highest power and that deer or coyote pops out 15-20 yards away? If you can even find the critter in your scope before it vanishes, all you see is “hair” and you have no idea what part of the animal you are looking at! Not a good scenario for taking an ethical shot.
What I see often, especially in new shooters, is that the shooter will spend too much time zooming in and out, trying to focus the scope on the target. While the shooter is doing this, the target often runs away.
Take some time to do your homework when you are in the market for a new scope. Go to the shooting range and ask to look through scopes of different manufacturers. You will be able to see a definite difference! My last suggestion is buy the best scope your budget can handle. You won’t be sorry for doing that! Good luck with all your hunting and shooting adventures.
