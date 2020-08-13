Getting the right scope for your type of hunting

The first point to keep in mind is less expensive scopes with higher magnification numbers generally have economy glass. The result is poor performance on bright days (if you need to aim into the sun) and in lower light conditions. Quality scopes have multiple coatings of various materials to act as a sunshade, sharpen the image you see and allow for better low light scenarios, like dawn/dusk and cloudy days. It is worth the money, folks!

Inexpensive glass is an affliction in telescopic scopes. It is usually disguised as great value. As a consumer you see it most often as a high magnification scopes offered at a “discount” price. The old adage, “you get what you pay for” is so true when it comes to buying good optics.

Glass optics (lens) must be made with exacting standards and quality control. This takes time and money! A scope lens that is not made to these standards will have hazy or warped images. You may see a mirage or ghost image, making higher magnifications almost useless. The bare facts are that good glass costs money.

The second item deals with how you see the image of your target through the scope. As the magnification increases, the field of view decreases, making the scope more narrowly focused and you see less of the ground in front of you. This is a real problem when it comes to short range shooting.