Gordon to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball HOF

Alex Gordon will be one of seven individuals inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

The annual Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13 at Country Cooking Restaurant in Beatrice, which is home of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice.

Alex Gordon is considered one of the top five Nebraska born players in Nebraska baseball history. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School before helping lead the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the College World Series.

He played his entire professional career for the Kansas City Royals where he won eight Gold-Glove Awards. He is also in the top 10 in multiple Royals offensive categories and is a three-time American League All Star.

Gordon helped lead the Royals to consecutive World Series in 2014 and 2015. He hit a game-tying home run in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series, which is a series the Royals would go on to win in five games over the New York Mets.

Others being inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame include Jeff Leise of Omaha, Eddie Brown of Ohiowa, Ken Vergith of of Fremont, Jeff Christy of Lincoln, Chris Gradoville of Omaha and Charlie Colon of Lincoln.

The doors for the banquet will open at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 for social hour and Gordon will be signing autographs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost will be $20 per autograph with people having the option of bringing their own items to sign, or purchasing photos and baseballs that will be available at the venue.

A meal will follow as well as the induction ceremony and a live auction.

Tickets for the event are $30 for adults and $15 for children through the age of 16. Due to the expected sellout, their will be no tickets sold at the banquet. To purchase tickets, call Bob Steinkamp at 402-239-8000.