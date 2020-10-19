Grabouski gets four wins at Octoberfest

Hobby Stock

Kyle Davis and Brendon Stigge led them out of turn four with Brandon Bombardo, Ryan Roschewski, Eric Gillette and Brint Lemke behind. Stigge took the lead with Davis in the second spot, Bombardo in the third spot and Ryan Gilland in the fourth spot.

On the second lap Gilland took the third spot. On lap three, Gilland took the second spot, Eric Gillette took the third spot and Bombardo fell to the fourth spot when the the caution came out for Terry Tritt when he spun.

Stigge led them out of turn four with Gilland, Gillette, Bombardo and Lemke right behind. Taylor Huss quickly took the fourth spot, but the caution quickly came out for Davis when he spun in turn four. On the front stretch, Ryan Roschewski, Tyler Jackson and Jason Kohl were three wide and Kohl got into Roschewski and then Roschewski got into Jackson.

That caused Jackson to go up on the front stretch wall and then back down on the track. Stigge led them out of turn four with Gilland, Gillette and Huss right behind. Gilland and Stigge battle for the lead but Stigge holds onto the lead and Huss gets around Gilland for the second spot and then he took the lead coming out of turn four.