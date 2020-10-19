Grabouski gets four wins at Octoberfest

The Beatrice Speedway held its annual Octoberfest on Friday and Saturday.
Octoberfest is the last racing event of the year at the track. Jordan Grabouski had a big weekend, picking up wins on both nights in the Modified Division as well as the Stock Car Division.
Adam Armstrong won both night in the Sports Mods Division. Zach Bohlmeyer won the Sports Compacts A Feature on Friday night while Drake Bohlmeyer won on Saturday night.
Cory Dumpert won both nights in the Late Models A Feature.
Roy Armstrong won the A Feature in the Hobby Stock Division on Friday night while Dillon Richards won on Saturday night.
Friday night
Sport Compacts
Drake Bohlmeyer and Zach Bohlmeyer led them out of turn four with Noah Boller, Joe Myers, Jacob Schwab, Kaden Murray and David Kappel behind. Drake Bohlmeyer took the lead with Zach Bohlmeyer behind.
The caution quickly came out after one lap completed for debris. On the restart, Drake Bohlmeyer led them out of turn four while Zach Bohlmeyer, Jacob Schwab, Noah Boller and Josh Young battled for the third spot. Boller took the third spot on lap four.
Mike Vogt battled for the fourth spot with Young and Schwab and on lap seven, Vogt took the fourth spot. With two laps to go, Kaylee Diekman took the fourth spot away from Vogt and Zach Bohlmeyer took the lead and held off Drake Bohlmeyer for the win.
Hobby Stock
Kyle Davis and Brendon Stigge led them out of turn four with Brandon Bombardo, Ryan Roschewski, Eric Gillette and Brint Lemke behind. Stigge took the lead with Davis in the second spot, Bombardo in the third spot and Ryan Gilland in the fourth spot.
On the second lap Gilland took the third spot. On lap three, Gilland took the second spot, Eric Gillette took the third spot and Bombardo fell to the fourth spot when the the caution came out for Terry Tritt when he spun.
Stigge led them out of turn four with Gilland, Gillette, Bombardo and Lemke right behind. Taylor Huss quickly took the fourth spot, but the caution quickly came out for Davis when he spun in turn four. On the front stretch, Ryan Roschewski, Tyler Jackson and Jason Kohl were three wide and Kohl got into Roschewski and then Roschewski got into Jackson.
That caused Jackson to go up on the front stretch wall and then back down on the track. Stigge led them out of turn four with Gilland, Gillette and Huss right behind. Gilland and Stigge battle for the lead but Stigge holds onto the lead and Huss gets around Gilland for the second spot and then he took the lead coming out of turn four.
On the next lap, the caution came out for Lemke when he lost his drive shaft. Huss led them out of turn four with Stigge, Gilland, Roy Armstrong and Dillon Richards right behind. Gilland, Richards and Stigge all got around Huss and battled for the lead, Stigge and Richards got around Gilland and they battled for the lead, but Stigge reclaimed the lead with Richards right behind, Armstrong in the third spot and Huss in the fourth spot.
With four laps to go, Richards got into Stigge on the backstretch and Stigge went up on the backstretch wall and came back down on the track. Richards was forced to the back of the pack which made Armstrong the leader.
The caution came out for Stigge. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Huss, Gilland, Mike Hansen, Neil Pella and Chad Borgman behind. They stayed in that order with Armstrong getting the win.
Sport Mods
Trevor Baker and Rick Rohr led them out of turn four with Kyle Vanover, Lee Horky and Adam Armstrong right behind. Baker quickly took the lead with Rohr, Armstrong, Horky and Vanover behind.
On lap two, Armstrong took the second spot and Tyler Nerud and Vanover battled for the fourth spot. On lap five, Rohr and Armstrong battled for the second spot and Rohr took the second spot. Nerud took the fourth spot.
On lap seven, the caution came out for Steffan Oaks when he spun. On the restart, Baker led them out of turn four with Rohr, Armstrong Nerud and Vanover right behind and on lap nine, coming out of turn two, Armstrong took the lead with Baker, Rohr, Nerud and Vanover right behind. With two laps to go, Rohr took the second spot. Armstrong got the win by nearly a full straightaway.
Stock Cars
Ondre Rexford and Benji Legg led them out of turn four with Eric Bartels, Dusty Blake, Jordan Grabouski, Jesse Sobbing and Fred DeSive right behind. The caution quickly came out when Ryan Harris, Colton Miller, Todd Gereau and Jeff Ingersoll all got together, forcing a complete restart.
Rexford and Legg led them out of turn four and Legg quickly took the lead and Blake took the second spot and Bartels and Sobbing took the third and fourth spot and Grabouski right behind Sobbing.
On lap three, Grabouski got around Sobbing for the fourth spot. On lap seven, Grabouski got around Bartels for the third spot. On the next lap, the caution came out for Miller when he spun in turn one. Legg led them out of turn four with Blake, Grabouski and Bartels behind.
Grabouski got around Blake for the second spot. Legg and Grabouski battled for the lead the next several laps and with three laps to go, Grabouski took the lead. With one lap to go, Matt Fralin caught the wall on the front stretch and rolled. He was OK.
Grabouski led them out of turn four with Legg, Blake and Sobbing behind. Grabouski quickly built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Late Models
Cole Wyman and Kaleb Jasperson led them out of turn four with Jacob Kubicka, Brandon Saltzman, Robbie Jorgensen, and Shawn Cooney behind. Wyman quickly took the lead with Jasperson, Saltzman, and Kubicka behind.
On lap three, the caution came out for Robbie Jorgensen and Dylan Schmer. Wyman led them out of turn four with Kubicka, Jasperson, and Saltzman behind. Cory Dumpert quickly came up through the pack and took the fourth spot and on the next lap Dumpert took the third spot.
With 10 laps to go, the caution came out for Schmer and Bryan Molt when they spun in turn four. Wyman led them out of turn four with Kubicka and Dumpert behind.
Dumpert quickly took the lead on the front stretch. On the next lap, the caution came out for Zach Zentner when he spun in turn four. Dumpert led then out of turn four while Kubicka took the second spot and Jasperson took the third spot and Wyman was in the fourth spot.
With three laps to go, Blair Kraus took the fourth spot. Dumpert had built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Mods
Jordan Grabouski and Derrick Stewart led them out of turn four with Trey Duensing, Bob Zoubek, Marlyn Seiler, Darron Fuqua and Steven Bowers Jr. all right behind. Grabouski quickly took the lead with Stewart, Fuqua, Duensing, Zoubek and Bowers Jr. all right behind.
On the second lap, the caution came out for Chris Mills when he spun in turn four. Grabouski led them out of turn four and Fuqua took the second spot and Stewart and Bowers Jr. were in the third and fourth spot. On lap eight, Bowers Jr took the third spot.
On the next lap, Stewart and Bowers Jr. were racing for third spot and got together and Stewart spun in turn one and the caution came out for him. Grabouski led them out of turn four, while Fuqua and Bowers Jr. behind and Anthony Roth had made his way up through the pack to take the fourth spot.
With 12 laps to go, the caution came out for Bowers Jr when he lost his drive shaft. Grabouski led them out of turn four while Fuqua and Roth battled for the second spot. Roth took the second spot and Fuqua was in third spot.
Shane Hiatt made is way up through the pack and took the fourth spot and Jordy Nelson was in the fifth spot. With nine laps to go, the caution came out for Jesse Sobbing when he spun.
Grabouski led them out of turn four with Roth, Fuqua and Hiatt behind. Fuqua took the second spot with Roth and Hiatt in the third and fourth spots. Grabouski built up a nearly full straightaway lead to get the win.
Saturday night
Compacts
Nathan Wahlstrom and Drake Bohlmeyer led them out of turn four with Josh young and Zach Bohlmeyer right behind. Drake Bohlmeyer, Wahlstrom and Zach Bohlmeyer battled for the lead. Drake and Zach got around Wahlstrom and battled for the lead and Drake took the lead.
Brian Cronin took the fourth spot and then got around Wahlstrom to take the third spot. On lap four, Zach got around Drake to take the lead and Josh young made his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot.
On the next lap, the caution came out for Jordan Bender when he spun in turn three. Zach led them out of turn four with Drake, Cronin, Young and Nick Lindblad all right behind. Cronin took the third spot while Young and Lindblad battled for the fourth spot.
With six laps to go, Drake took the lead from Zach Bohlmeyer on the backstretch with Cronin behind and Lindblad in the fourth spot. Drake built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Hobby Stock
Jason Kohl and Chad Borgman led them out of turn four with Dillan Richards, Ryan Gilland, Tyler Jackson and Kyle Davis all right behind. The red flag came out when Dan Pittman rolled on the front stretch. He was OK. That forced a complete restart.
Kohl and Borgman led them out of turn four with Richards, Gilland, Jackson and Davis all right behind, Kohl quickly took the lead while Borgman and Richards battled for the second spot. The caution comes out for debris, forcing another total restart.
Kohl and Borgman led them out of turn four with Richards, Gilland, Jackson and Davis all right behind. Kohl took the lead and Richards quickly took the second spot with Borgman and Gilland in the third and fourth spot.
On lap two, Richards took the lead and then on the next lap, the caution comes out for Ian Roschewski when he spun in the backstretch and came to rest on the inside wall of the track. Richards led them out of turn four and Gilland took the second spot and Kohl was in the third spot and Borgman was in the fourth spot.
On lap eight, the caution came out when Sean Bogart spun on the backstretch. Richards leads them out of turn four with Kohl taking the second spot, Gilland was in the third spot and Borgman was in the fourth spot.
On the next lap, coming out of turn four, Kohl took the lead from Richards with Gilland and Borgman behind. With four laps to go, the caution came out for Brendon Stigge when he spun in turn four and that got Nate DeSives into the fifth spot.
Kohl led them out of turn four with Richards, Gilland, Borgman and DeSives all right behind. With two laps to go, Richards took the lead and DeSives got around Borgman and Gilland to take the second spot. On the last lap, DeSives took the second spot from Kohl. Richards got the win.
Sport Mods
Adam Armstrong and Jacob Swanson led them out of turn four with Andrew Whitmore, Dana Deeke and Robbie Thome right behind. Armstrong quickly took the lead with Swanson taking the second spot and Thome and Whitmore were in the third and fourth spots.
On lap two, the caution came out for debris on the track. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Swanson, Thome and Rick Rohr behind. On the next lap, Thome took the second spot.
On lap four, the caution came out for Ahnna Schouten. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Thome, Scott Sanders Rick Rohr and Wes Hochstein behind, but the caution quickly came out for Hochstein when he spun and collected Gary Saathoff and Lance Borgman.
Borgman had to go into the pits. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Thome Rohr, Kyle Vanover and Swanson all behind. Vanover quickly took the fourth spot.
On lap eight, Rohr took the second spot. With seven laps to go, Thome took the second spot. Armstrong had built up nearly a straight away lead and got the win.
Stock Cars
Fred DeSives and Tyler Phelps led them out of turn four with Eric Bartels, Dusty Blake, Greg Taylor, Ryan Harris and Jordan Grabouski right behind. Phelps and Bartels battled for the lead and Phelps took the lead, but the caution quickly came out for Shawn Harker when he got loose on the front stretch and hit the front stretch wall.
Phelps led them out of turn four with Bartels, Blake, DeSives and Grabouski right behind. Grabouski quickly got around DeSives and Phelps and Bartels and Blake got around Phelps for a three way battle for the lead. On lap two, Grabouski took the lead coming out of turn four while Phelps and Blake battled for the second spot and Bartels was right behind.
Blake got around Phelps and Legg came up through the pack and took the third spot and Bartels was in the fourth spot. With 10 laps to go, the caution came out for Jesse Perez when he spun. Grabouski led them out of turn four with Legg, Blake, Bartels and Phelps behind. Phelps spun and collected Perez and Todd Gereau.
Grabouski led them out of turn four with Legg, Blake and Bartels behind. With six laps to go, the caution came out for Perez and Jeff Ingersoll. Grabouski led them out of turn four with Legg, Blake and Bartels right behind. With four laps to go, the caution came out for Jason Kreft and Phelps when they spun in turn one.
Grabouski led them out of turn four with Legg, Blake and Bartels right behind. On lap three, Blake and Legg battled for the second spot and Blake took the second spot from Legg. Grabouski had built up nice lead and got the win.
Late Models
Blair Kraus and Cole Wayman lead them out of turn four with Curtis Glover, Shawn Cooney, Jon Haase and Cory Dumpert all right behind. Kraus took the lead and Wayman got around Kraus to take the lead.
Dumpert got around Haase, Cooney and Glover on the back stretch and then went to the high side and got around Kraus for the second spot. The caution came out for Jon Haase on the front stretch. Wayman led them out of turn four with Dumpert, Krause, Jacob Kubicka, Curtis Glover and Zach Zentner all right behind.
On lap nine, the caution comes out for debris. Dumpert led them out of turn four with Wayman, Kubicka, Zentner, Kraus and Glover behind. On lap 10, the caution came out for Cooney when he spun.
Dumpert led them out of turn four with Wayman, Zentner, Kaleb Jasperson, Glover and Kraus right behind. Zentner took the second spot. The caution came out on the next lap when Chadd Carlson spun and had to go into the pits. Dumpert led them out of turn four with Wayman, Zentner, Glover and Jasperson right behind. Zentner took the second spot on the front stretch and Jasperson took the third spot.
With three laps to go, the caution came out for Kraus when he spun. Dumpert led them out of turn four with Zentner, Wayman, Jasperson and Glover right behind. The caution quickly came out for Zentner when he spun on the front stretch.
Dumpert led them out of turn four with Wayman, Glover and Kubicka behind. Dumpert quickly built up a nice lead and got the win.
Mods
Johnny Saathoff and Anthony Roth led them out of turn four with Brandon Schmitt, Jordy Nelson, Jacob Hobscheidt, Nicholas Carpenter and Steven Bowers Jr. all right behind.
Roth took the lead on the back stretch and Schmitt took the second spot with Johnny Saathoff in the third spot. On lap four, the caution came out for Benjamin Chukuske when he spun. Schmitt led them out of turn four with Roth, Saathoff, Nelson, Jacob Hobscheidt and Jordan Grabouski right behind.
On lap five, Grabouski took the third spot and on the next lap, the caution came out for Brandon Conkwright and Trey Duensing. Schmitt led them out of turn four with Roth, Grabouski, Hobscheidt, Saathoff and Nelson behind. Grabouski got around Roth to take the second spot.
On lap six, the caution comes out for Schmitt when he spun which made Grabouski the leader. Grabouski led them out of turn four with Roth, Hobscheidt, and Shane Hiatt right behind. Grabouski quickly built up a nice lead and got the win.
For full results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!