Grabouski kicks off season with two feature victories

Up next were the stock cars with two heats of action. Following his 100th career win last week at Eagle Raceway Kyle Vanover followed up with winning the first heat holding off Benji Legg. Cade Richards (Lincoln) beat out Grabouski for the win in the second heat. In the Feature, Vanover took the early lead but Grabouski powered his way out front as Legg and Vanover battled. Legg was able to score second with Vanover finishing third.

In the first of three hobby stock heats, Neil Pella (Adams) and Brendon Stigge (Fairbury) started in the pole positions and battled to a 1-2 finish. In the second heat, Chad Borgman had to work a little harder for his win as he started in the fifth position before maneuvering to the win. It was Dillon Richards who captured the third heat. In the feature race, Roy Armstrong joined the three heat winners in close competition but it was Richards that took home the victory. Stigge finished in second followed by Armstrong and Borgman.

The race finished in a dramatic fashion as cars driven by Jeff Watts and Jeremy Brandt (Wilber) left the speedway going over the wall and into the back pit area. The red flag came out but the checkered had already waved completing the race. Safety crew quickly were on the scene and signaled that neither driver was injured.