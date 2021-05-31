Grabouski kicks off season with two feature victories

The 2021 dirt track racing season kicked off Friday night at Beatrice Speedway with a hardy crowd and 97 cars on hand for a chilly night of racing. The temperature was 54 degrees when Flagman Travis Murray dropped the first green flag of the night.
As the new season began, some things stayed the same such as the dominance displayed by Jordan Grabouski in recent years at the track. The former Beatrice Speedway and IMCA National Champion jumped out to early leads in the modified and stock car features and never looked back on his way to victories in both.
A solid field of 30 Sport Mods were on hand to kick off the night with the first checkered flag of the night going to Adam Vrbka (Eagle). Matt Andrews (Malcom) and Brandon Spanjer (Crete) won their respective heats. In the fourth heat, fans saw a close battle between Trevor Baker (Roca), David Johnson (Columbus) and Gary Saathoff (Beatrice) with Baker securing the win. The “B” feature winner, Devyn Peterson (Milford), and other top finishers advanced to the back of the main feature but Baker again proved to be too tough as he took home the win.
The Sport Compacts were up next with brothers Zach and Drake Bohlmeyer winning the first two heats and Kaden Murray winning the third heat. Seventeen cars rolled onto the track for the compact feature race. Drake jumped out to an early lead, but a caution on lap nine allowed the field to close. Drake continued to dominanate and took home the win.
Up next were the stock cars with two heats of action. Following his 100th career win last week at Eagle Raceway Kyle Vanover followed up with winning the first heat holding off Benji Legg. Cade Richards (Lincoln) beat out Grabouski for the win in the second heat. In the Feature, Vanover took the early lead but Grabouski powered his way out front as Legg and Vanover battled. Legg was able to score second with Vanover finishing third.
In the first of three hobby stock heats, Neil Pella (Adams) and Brendon Stigge (Fairbury) started in the pole positions and battled to a 1-2 finish. In the second heat, Chad Borgman had to work a little harder for his win as he started in the fifth position before maneuvering to the win. It was Dillon Richards who captured the third heat. In the feature race, Roy Armstrong joined the three heat winners in close competition but it was Richards that took home the victory. Stigge finished in second followed by Armstrong and Borgman.
The race finished in a dramatic fashion as cars driven by Jeff Watts and Jeremy Brandt (Wilber) left the speedway going over the wall and into the back pit area. The red flag came out but the checkered had already waved completing the race. Safety crew quickly were on the scene and signaled that neither driver was injured.
The Modifieds featured two heats of competition. Shane Hiatt (Rising City) and Bob Zoubek (Dorchester) showed the way finishing first and second, respectively. Jaxson Saathoff started the second heat in the pole position but Grabouski quickly took the lead on his way to the win. Saathoff was then passed by his Father Johnny Saathoff to complete the top three spots. In the feature race, things again proved to stay the same as Grobouskli took the win with Johnny and Jaxson finishing behind the feature winner.
Beatrice Speedway Chairman Derek Fralin voiced he was pleased with the first night of racing stating,
“We had great night of racing," Fralin said. "The track was in good shape and really clean driving.”
Racing will continue next Friday evening at the Speedway with gates open at 6 p.m., hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.