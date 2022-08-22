Grabouski, Richards get big wins at Beatrice Speedway

It was almost fall-like temperatures for Friday night’s action at Beatrice Speedway. Mother nature, however, still played a role in the night’s action. A late afternoon threat of rain and possible thunderstorms hampered the track crew’s preparation of the racing surface causing dry and dusty conditions to start the evening.

A solid crowd was on hand for the action and 80 race participants made up the field for the evening of racing.

The Women for Racing were on hand to give away two kids trophies and one lucky winner took home $357 from the 50/50 raffle.

The Stock Car class rolled onto the track for the first set of heat races. Beatrice drivers Jordan Grabouski and Kyle Vanover are in a tight battle for the track championship. The two started at the back of the pack in the first heat, but both charged hard to front.

On lap three, Vanover took the lead and held on for the win. In the second heat, Beatrice driver Matt Fralin spun in corner four and was hit head on by fellow Beatrice driver Austin West, sending both drivers to the pit area. Dustin Newlin of Concordia, Kan. took the lead on the restart, but then Beatrice driver Lance Borgman began to apply pressure for the lead. The two battled side by side but Borgman was able to take the lead on the backstretch and go on for the win.

The feature race began with the two point leaders taking aggressive charges to move to the front, but on the second lap, Newlin got loose coming out of corner four causing a five car pileup on the front stretch, collecting Vanover.

On the restart, Beatrice driver Benji Legg jumped out front but soon Grabouski began to mount a challenge. The two traded positions as Grabouski tried several slide jobs in corner one, but Legg was able to regain the lead.

“I set myself up in the corner knowing he (Grabouski) was going to try the slide job," Legg said. "I just put myself in the position to handle it.”

After a late race caution flag, Dan Nelson of Holmesville and Vanover joined in what would be a four car battle. Legg was able to hold his line and secure the win.

"We have been struggling ever since we won the Dirt Crown race here," Leg said. "We been throwing stuff together and trying different stuff. Man, that was a real chess match out there with Grabouski. It was fun racing.”

The current point standings show Grabouski (388) with a slim four-point lead over Vanover (384). Grabouski currently sits in third in national points and Vanover is in the eighth spot.

The Sport Compacts were next out on the track. Track conditions continued to be difficult due to the dry and dusty conditions. Race Director Derek Fralin alerted crews that following the compact heat races, the track would need attention.

In the first heat, Beatrice driver Josh Black took home the victory. In the second heat, Zach Bohlmeyer of Beatrice was never challenged and took the win. In the final heat, the brother-sister duo of Wymore driver Kaylee Richards and Blue Springs driver Brandon Carmichael battled for the win but big sister took the checkered flag and the win.

Brian Walters' track maintenance received the loudest applause of the evening as he entered the track with the water truck. The water took care of the dusty conditions, but set up for tricky race conditions for the first heat of the Sport Modified class.

Several drivers struggled to adjust to the changing racing surface, but Washington, Kan. driver Greg Metz had no trouble and easily took the win. In the second heat, Borgman took the lead at the halfway point and built a sizeable lead for the win. The third heat saw an intense battle between Beatrice driver Steve Swarthout and Byron Driver Kash Wenske. The two traded position several times before Wenske was able to distance himself for the win.

The feature race was highlighted by a terrific three car battle. Swartwout built an early race lead. With four laps to go, a caution slowed the field allowing Borgman and Fairbury driver Lee Horky to have a shot at the win. The three cars traded positions, but it was Horky that emerged with the win.

“This was a good one," Horky said. "It was kind of a slide job track. I hope I gave Steve (Swarthout) plenty of room, but I am happy with this car right now.”

The first Hobby Stock heat race was action packed and at the halfway point, coming out of cornerfour, Manhattan, Kan. driver Peter Kullman broke loose planting himself on the front stretch wall. Neil Pella of Adams was able to place his car out front for the win. The second heat saw Dillion Richards of Beatrice jump out early and was never challenged.

The feature race was a four-car battle as Taylor Huss of Fairbury took the lead, but Richards was literally on his bumper as they battled for the lead. Pella and Stigge joined the fray. With five laps to go, Richards took the lead and was able to build a small lead to secure the win.

“The track was hard to pass, but it was good," Richards said. "It was fun racing.”

Richards currently sits atop the IMCA National point standings but stated that tonight’s win was important, but to win the “this big one, I need to win Beatrice,” referring to the track championship. He enters the final week of points trailing Stigge by three points.

In the first Modified heat race, Grabouski charged to the front to take the lead and never looked back. In the second heat, a three-car battle took place early in the race and then Dorchester driver Bob Zoubek separated himself from the field for the win.

In the feature race, Grabouski, in a bold move, passed four cars going into corner one on lap one. Beatrice Driver Johnny Saathoff, with a strong car, took the lead and an gained advantage over the field.

He as able to maintain his lead over Grabouski, but with seven laps to go, Grabouski closed in. With four to go Grabouski was able to pull a slide job and get underneath Saathoff, but Saathoff kept the race close as he put his bumper a nose under Grabouski in corner #4 on the final lap, but Grabouski held on for win.

“I had to run (Saatoff) down," Grabouski said. "This win really helps and a track championship will help as far as national points. As far as the feature race, this was the best track of the year."

Championship night at the Speedway will feature seven classes of racing with six track champions being crowned. The Old Time Racing Association will be on hand and the Mod Lite class will return to the track. The night will include the induction of three drivers into the Beatrice racing Hall of Fame. All three drivers will be in attendance for the event. Hot laps are at 7 p.m and racing at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature results Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 96j Johnny Saathoff 3) 3s Dylan Smith 4) 3 Trey Duensing 5) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 6) 5s Bob Zoubek 7) 4j Jordy Nelson 8) 81 Mike Densberger 9) 21 Josh Blumer 10) 50s Kale Smith SportMod 1) 7 Lee Horky 2) 76 Lance Borgman 3) 23 Steve Swarthout 4) 30 Greg Metz 5) 97 Mark Saathoff 6) 45 Rick Rohr 7) 33 Travis Runcie 8) 7v Adam Vrbka 9) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 10) 25 Kyle Ord Stock Car 1) 84 Benji Legg 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 3j Dan Nelson 4) 19 Kyle Vanover 5) 77 Jed Williams 6) 76 Lance Borgman 7) 67 Darin Nelson 8) 35 Anthony Deters 9) 17r Dana Rasmussen 10) 29d Greg Deters Hobby Stock 1) 24R Dillon Richards 2) 3 Taylor Huss 3) 3N Neil Pella 4) 69 Brendon Stigge 5) 18 Timonty LaPointe 6) 00J John Martinez 7) 41 Adam Wasserman 8) 6R Roy Armstrong 9) 66 Jeff Watts 10) 18H Peter Kullman Sport Compact 1) 24 Zach Bohlmeyer 2) 89 Kayle eRichards 3) 84 Josh Black 4) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 5) 00 Coleton Williamson 6) 12c Brandon Carmichale 7) 92c Dylan Crannell 8) 9k Kaden Murray 9) 52 Tobey VanLaningham 10) 23d Dawson Kubes