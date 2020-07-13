Grabouski wins Modified A Feature.

They stayed in that order until the caution comes out with two laps to go for Roschewski and Spencer Galloway when they got together on the back stretch. Stigge led them out of turn four with Huss, Borgman and Armstrong behind and the caution flag comes out again for Gallaway.

Stigge led them out of turn four with Huss Borgman and Armstrong right behind and on the last lap, Armstrong took the third spot but Stigge held off Huss for the win.

Sport Mods

Craig Evers and Travis Burger led them out of turn four with Trevor Baker and Rich Rohr right behind. Coming back out of turn four, Burger took the lead with Baker and Rohr behind.

On the third lap, Burger and Baker battled for the lead and Baker took the lead. On lap three, the caution came out for Matt Kuera. Baker led them out of turn four with Rohr taking the second spot and Tyler Nerud taking the third spot and Adam Armstrong in the fourth spot.

Rohr and Nerud battled for the second spot and on lap eight, the caution came out for David Sherwood when he spun in turn four. Baker led them out of turn four with Nerud, Rohr and Armstrong right behind. Armstrong took the third spot on the backstretch and Nerud took the second spot. Lance Borgman had worked his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot.