Grabouski wins Modified A Feature.

The Beatrice Speedway got a full night of racing in on Friday and five different drivers claimed A Features.
Jordan Grabouski picked up his first win of the year at Beatrice Speedway. The two-time national champion won the IMCA Modified A Feature Friday night.
Lance Borgman of Beatrice was able to claim the Spords Mod A Feature while Drake Bohlmeyer of Beatrice won the Compact A Feature.
Eric Bartels of Plymouth won the Stock Car A Feature while Brendon Stigge of Fairbury claimed the A Feature in the Hobby Stock A Feature.
Hobby Stocks
Jeff Watts and Kile Casteel led them out of turn four and Watts took the lead on the front stretch, with Ryan Gilland, Michael Wade, Brendon Stigge and Chad Borgman right behind.
Gilland and Stigge battled for the second spot and coming out of turn two, Stigge took the second spot and Taylor Huss took the third spot. The caution came out for Jacob Harms. Watts led them out of turn four with Stigge right behind him and coming out of turn two, Stigge took the lead, Borgman took second spot and Watts, Huss and Gilland battled for the third spot.
Roy Armstrong was also right behind. On lap four, Huss took the second spot, Borgman took the third spot and Watts and Armstrong battled for the fourth spot. The caution comes out for Casteel. Stigge led them out of turn four with Huss, Borgman and Armstrong and with Watts and Roschewski right behind. Stigge still led with Huss, Borgman and Armstrong behind.
They stayed in that order until the caution comes out with two laps to go for Roschewski and Spencer Galloway when they got together on the back stretch. Stigge led them out of turn four with Huss, Borgman and Armstrong behind and the caution flag comes out again for Gallaway.
Stigge led them out of turn four with Huss Borgman and Armstrong right behind and on the last lap, Armstrong took the third spot but Stigge held off Huss for the win.
Sport Mods
Craig Evers and Travis Burger led them out of turn four with Trevor Baker and Rich Rohr right behind. Coming back out of turn four, Burger took the lead with Baker and Rohr behind.
On the third lap, Burger and Baker battled for the lead and Baker took the lead. On lap three, the caution came out for Matt Kuera. Baker led them out of turn four with Rohr taking the second spot and Tyler Nerud taking the third spot and Adam Armstrong in the fourth spot.
Rohr and Nerud battled for the second spot and on lap eight, the caution came out for David Sherwood when he spun in turn four. Baker led them out of turn four with Nerud, Rohr and Armstrong right behind. Armstrong took the third spot on the backstretch and Nerud took the second spot. Lance Borgman had worked his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot.
On lap ten, Armstrong and Borgman battled for the third spot and on the backstretch, Borgman took the third spot. Nerud and Baker battled for the lead and Nerud took the lead when the caution came out for Rohr when his motor let go.
Nerud led them out of turn four with Baker, Borgman and Armstrong behind. Borgman took the second spot and then the caution came out for debris. Borgman led them out of turn four with Nerud, Baker and Armstrong right behind. Borgman built up a nice lead and got the win.
Stock Car
Matt Fralin and John Meyer led them out of turn four with Ben Bogle and Eric Bartels right behind. Bartels quickly moved up through the pack and took the second spot on the backstretch.
Coming back out of turn four, Bartels took the lead, with Meyer in the second spot, Tyler Phelps in the third spot and Casey Woken in the fourth spot. On lap three, Woken took the second spot and Phelps took the third spot. The caution came out for Ben Bogle when he spun.
Bartels brought them out of turn four with Woken, Phelps and Meyer behind. Bartels built up a nice lead with Woken in the second spot, but Bartels held onto the lead and got the win.
Sport Compacts
David Kappel and Jacob Miller led them out of turn four with Kaden Murray and Joshua Young behind. Young took the lead on the back stretch and Josh Black took the second spot when the came out for Murray, Kappel and Nathan Wahlstrom.
Black led them out of turn four with Drake Bohlmeyer and RJ Maas right behind. On the next lap, the caution came out for Jacob Miller when he spun in turn four. Black led them out of turn four with Bohlmeyer and Maas right behind. Kaylee Diekman moved up to the fourth spot.
On lap seven, Bohlmeyer took the lead and on lap six, the caution came out for Maas and Diekman when they got together and spun. Bohlmeyer led them out of turn four with Black right behind. Noah Boller took the third spot with Nick Lindblad right behind in the fourth spot.
On the next lap, Lindblad took the third spot. On the last lap, Lindblad took the second spot from Black, but Bohlmeyer hung onto the lead and got the win.
Mods
Trey Duensing and Austin Svoboda led them out of turn four with Aaron Pella, Scott Smith, and Brandon Spanjer right behind. Duensing took the lead while Jordan Grabouski got through the pack and took the third spot.
Spanjer took the second spot. On lap four, Duensing, Spanjer and Grabouski battled for the lead and Duensing hung onto the lead. On lap five, the caution came out for Spanjer when he spun. Duensing led them out of turn four with Grabouski right behind Coming back out of turn four, Grabouski took the lead with Duensing and Johnny Saathoff right behind.
With seven laps to go, the caution came out for Saathoff and Kyle Olberding when they spun in turn four. Grabouski led them out of turn four with Duensing, Anthony Roth and Jordy Nelson right behind. Roth got around Duensing for the second spot and with two laps to go, the caution came out for Dylan Sillman when he spun.
Grabouski led them out of turn four and Roth was right behind him. Roth tried to get him coming out of turn four coming to the checkers, but Grabouski held him off for the win.
For full racing results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!