Grabouski wins twice at scaled back Spring Nationals

Track officials knew that getting Beatrice Speedway ready to host the 28th Annual IMCA Spring Nationals would present a challenge. Recent weather conditions presented major obstacles for getting the racing surface race-ready.
The event initially was scheduled for practice night on Thursday evening and a complete show on both Friday and Saturday. Track conditions forced the schedule to be altered as crews went to work.
Practice night was moved to Friday evening to allow crews additional time to prepare the track. Practice was limited as it was quickly evident that additional preparation would be required.
According to Race Director Derek Fralin, a meeting took place with officials and drivers. After looking at several options, drivers voted to run both shows on Saturday. Fralin stated that the drivers were happy with the events taking place on Saturday so they could keep their current travel plans. Fralin said that ground crews worked through the night and were right back at it Saturday morning.
Beatrice driver Rick Rohr voiced he was surprised that the event even took place.
“I came out here on Wednesday evening and I thought no way was it going to happen," Rohr said. "I shut the crew down, but then came out on Thursday night and work hard to get ready to race. (The ground crew) really worked hard.”
The day began with Women for Racing (WFR) hosting a breakfast at the track. Carla Walters of WFR reported that they had a very good turnout stating.
“We were surprised and pleased at how well we did,” Walters said.
The start of racing was delayed due to late arriving racers and to allow for extra track preparation time. Over 200 cars from nine states were checked into the event. According to Flo Racing and track announcer Nate Hartmann, several drivers traveled from Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee to compete at Beatrice. Hartmann also voiced praise for the speedway’s efforts.
“Most tracks would have thrown the towel in," Hartmann said. "But they are trying to overcome some issues. We are just two weeks out from snow being on the track."
Forty IMCA Stock Cars were on hand and started the day’s event with three heat races. Heat race winners included: Kyle Vanover of Beatrice, Todd Reitzler of Grinnel, IA., Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice and Eric Bartels of Plymouth.
Fifty-one IMCA SportMods made up the field for five heat races. Winners of heat races included: Rick Rohr of Beatrice, Cole Wayman of Lincoln, Shawn Hein of Beatrice, Tyler Soppe of Sherrill, IA and Jake Sachau of Manning, IA.
Track officials soon became concerned with the deteriorating track conditions. Crews were sent back out to work the track and prepare for the Modified heat races.
Officials voiced concern for safety issues and the impact on the drivers and racing equipment. Options were discussed and a decision was made to keep the event to a single show. The decision was announced to the drivers and fans.
Forty-four IMCA Modifieds compiled four heat races. Hard charging racing earned wins for the following drivers: Johnny Saathoff of Beatrice, Jordan Grabouski, Cody Knect of Whittemore, IA and Todd Shute of Norwalk, IA who lead flag to flag.
The track was then prepared for the final heats featuring the IMCA Sport Compacts and IMCA Hobby Stocks. Thirty-one Compacts competed in three heats. The winners were: Drake Bohlmeyer of Beatrice, David Kappel of Junction City, KS and Tyler Fiebelkorn of Exira, IA.
Forty-three Hobby Socks competed in four heat races. Drivers taking the checkered for wins were: Josh Sidles of Emmetsburg, IA, Keeran Sampson of Worthington, MN, Jason Kohl of Missouri Valley, IA and Zach Olmstead of Overton, NE.
Track preparation then began for the 10 B main consolation races. The B features went smoothly and had limited cautions. In the the Sport Compact feature, however, Kaishen Brack of Ellis, KS was racing to earn a transfer spot when she dove into corner number four and rolled her car three to four times. Brack was not injured but her night was done.
The 19 Stock Cars rolled out for their 20 lap A-Feature. Bartels started on the pole and jumped out front, but then experienced mechanical difficulties and fell back. Grabouski took advantage and moved out to a straightaway lead before taking the checkered flag for the win.
A full field of 24 cars took to the track for the IMCA SportMod 20 lap A Feature. Beatrice Driver Adam Armstrong started on the outside pole position but it was Cole Wayman of Lincoln who charged to the front and the win.
The IMCA Modifieds then took the track. A full field of 24 cars made up the field with Cody Thompsen of Sioux City, IA and Grabouski leading the field to a robust parade lap applause from the grandstand fans.
Attrition began early as six cars exited the racing surface. Grabouski stretched his lead to a full straightaway. A caution flag came out with eight laps left and only half the field still racing. Grabouski took advantage and raced to his second feature win of the night.
In the Sports Compacts A Feature, there were 18 racers competing. Jason Teel of Hiawatha, KS started on the pole and led the full field of cars to start the 15 lap event. A caution flag with five laps to go started a rash of cautions before Jacob Schwab of Cordova, NE took the win.
In the final race of the night, 20 Hobby Stocks started the 18 lap event. Jeff Fink of Denison, IA started on pole and took an early lead, but he got loose and surrendered the lead. Zach Olmstead of Overton, NE took over the lead and captured the win.
Following the conclusion of the night, Fralin voiced that he was glad that the track was able to give the drivers an opportunity to compete.
“Overall, we did the best we could” Fralin.
Racing resumes this Saturday night as Beatrice will be one of four tracks hosting the Nebraska Dirt Crown. The series begins at US 30 Speedway in Columbus on Thursday and moves to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood for a Friday night show. After the Saturday night show in Beatrice the series concludes with a Sunday race show in Deshler.