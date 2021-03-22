Grabouski wins twice at scaled back Spring Nationals

A full field of 24 cars took to the track for the IMCA SportMod 20 lap A Feature. Beatrice Driver Adam Armstrong started on the outside pole position but it was Cole Wayman of Lincoln who charged to the front and the win.

The IMCA Modifieds then took the track. A full field of 24 cars made up the field with Cody Thompsen of Sioux City, IA and Grabouski leading the field to a robust parade lap applause from the grandstand fans.

Attrition began early as six cars exited the racing surface. Grabouski stretched his lead to a full straightaway. A caution flag came out with eight laps left and only half the field still racing. Grabouski took advantage and raced to his second feature win of the night.

In the Sports Compacts A Feature, there were 18 racers competing. Jason Teel of Hiawatha, KS started on the pole and led the full field of cars to start the 15 lap event. A caution flag with five laps to go started a rash of cautions before Jacob Schwab of Cordova, NE took the win.

In the final race of the night, 20 Hobby Stocks started the 18 lap event. Jeff Fink of Denison, IA started on pole and took an early lead, but he got loose and surrendered the lead. Zach Olmstead of Overton, NE took over the lead and captured the win.