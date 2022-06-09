Have you ever fished for carp on purpose?

I’ve noticed tuffs of cotton from cottonwood trees floating through the air recently. I can’t remember where I heard it originally, but when the cotton flies it is time for carp to begin spawning and that means carp fishing. Don’t scoff; fishing for carp can be challenging and exciting.

For the past 20 years or so, walleye and bass fishing have dominated the majority of media attention directed at anglers. I have always been curious as to why a particular species of fish can be a valued sport fish in one part of the country, yet be considered slightly above trash in another region.

Carp is just such a case and subject to this colloquial phenomenon. In some parts of the country it is held in high esteem. Around Beatrice, where we are blessed with good bass and walleye fishing, carp have a middle of the road acceptance…sort of o the same level as catfish. Far more anglers go after carp in the eastern part of Nebraska than anywhere west of York!

I don’t understand the reluctance to fish for carp. The common carp gets bigger and maybe fight harder than any of the previous mentioned species. For most anglers, carp is an incidental catch while going after something else. They make decent table fare, too! Try a carp dinner sometime at Joe Tess Place in Omaha. The Tess family has made millions since the 1930s serving carp!

Carp are actually indigenous to Europe and Asia. They were introduced to the US in the late 1800s as an economical and fast growing food source. It was thought that carp would be a good prospect for aquaculture.

But as with many cases of introducing a non-native species, carp got out of its “controlled environment” and they have populated almost all inland waters of the United States. They are very adaptable and can survive in water conditions that other fish species can’t tolerate.

Carp will sift its food from the sediment on the bottom of any body of water. They uproot submerged vegetation. These actions create turbid waters that reduce essential food sources for invertebrates, native fish, and waterfowl. This is one of the reasons why carp get a bad name.

There are only a few species of fish in Nebraska waters that can grow into the 20 to 30 pounds or more. Carp is one of these species and that’s why I fish for them. Regardless of what you think about carp, they deserve some respect.

I would think that any sport fisherman would love to catch carp. They fight hard! I often call them Platte River Bonefish. Anyone who has watched a saltwater fishing TV show and has seen anglers tangle with bonefish have an idea what I’m talking about.

The more I have studied carp, the more intrigued I am with them. Dr. Keith Jones, the former head of research at Berkley Pure fishing once told me that carp is one of the “smartest” fish in the world. He told me of documented experiments that have shown carp can remember experiences. For example, if you are fishing with corn for carp and you hook one, but don’t land it or release it back into the water, that fish will remember the experience and may never touch a corn baited hook again.

Europeans like carp and that is one reason why they are now found in South America, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier settlers from Europe took them to wherever they were living.

In Europe, carp are considered a highly sought after sport fish. This is the primary reason I was fishing for carp with “Doc” Jones. He was working on a Power Bait formula for carp in the European market, which is a multi-million dollar retail market!

In Europe, carp are selectively bred, cultivated and referred to as king carp. They come in a variety of body shapes and squamation patterns. They may be fully scaled, partially scaled (mirror carp), or without scales like a catfish (leather carp). They are still the same species and, like pigs, after a few generations in the wild, will revert back to their basic wild form.

Adult carp are omnivores. Their diet includes mollusks, water fleas, aquatic crustaceans, aquatic and terrestrial insects, seeds and dead aquatic plants and filamentous algae. This trait is why some anglers think they are easy to catch.

How many times have you set out on purpose to target and catch carp? Maybe you should try it and experience the fight! Enjoy your time outside this weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.