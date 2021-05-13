Have you ever heard of a rocket stove?

Summer is coming and that means camping season is upon us. Any camp needs a way to prepare food and a rocket stove may be the answer you’ve been looking for. If you don’t have a way to cook a meal in camp, read through this column and ponder what is being said before you run out and buy a camp stove.
Rocket stoves are something relatively new in the outdoor world. They are a big thing right now in the world of survival preppers. You can find rockets stoves on lots of websites related to wilderness camping or You Tube videos on bushcraft.
The stove is basically made up of a chimney with a combustion chamber at the base, an air intake vent on the side and an opening through which you can feed in fuel. The fuel is one of the most intriguing things about this kind of stove. It is fired with easily attainable sticks, twigs, pine needles, pine cones, dried grasses…anything small and burnable. They are a very efficient means of making enough heat for cooking!
There is no chopping/sawing of wood or packing in wood or charcoal, just pick up what is handy around camp and burn it. The top of the unit (chimney outlet) is the cooking surface. In most cases it is a one burner stove, but that is the case with a lot of camp stoves, maybe two burners if you spent a bit more money.
Most of the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) rockets stoves I’ve seen on the Internet or You Tube are made from concrete, cinder blocks, fire bricks or heavy wall square tubing. One cinder block unit that I really like has two cook surfaces. You feed your fuel in through two opening into two separate combustion chambers. I plan to build one like this near my fire pit in the backyard to experiment with camp cooking recipes, but that’s another story.
None of the DIY units I’ve researched have been very portable. The commercial units I’ve found that can break down into light weight portable units are definitely ingenious pieces of engineering, but they will cost you $75-$120.
I wanted to design a rocket stove that had all the basic features of this type of stove, but be small, light-weight, inexpensive and easy to use in car camping scenarios…a very minimalist approach to the concept. I also wanted my design to be backpackable and something you might include with your “Bug Out” gear.
A light-weight metal seemed to be the obvious choice to work with so I made mine out of 6-inch heating and ventilation tube materials. Total weight is maybe 1 ½ lbs. You can disassemble the unit and string everything together with a bungee cord and hang it on your backpack. I built mine for ~$12.
I refined my design a couple of times to get it to the fewest number of pieces and easiest method of assembly. My refined design has four components. It consists of a 6-inch duct connector piece about 8-inches long, a 6-inch “T” fitting, a 6-inch round to square duct transition piece and a heavy piece of metal screen that fits over the 6”x6” opening at the top if the chimney and acts as the cooking surface. The screen covers the opening so you have a place to set pots or pans while cooking.
The 6-inch duct connector piece is the first piece you use. It is pushed into the ground a couple of inches to form a sturdy base for everything else. The “T” is placed on the connector piece and the round to square transition piece is fitted to the “T” at the top. Whatever you use for a screen is sat on top of the chimney. It is that quick and that easy!
I can boil up a pot of coffee in 3-4 minutes and a pan of eggs and bacon takes a couple minutes. I think you would be impressed.
The ductwork pipe is single wall so it will eventually rust and burn out, but I bet a weekend camper could get 10 or more years out of this unit. It is a pretty cost-efficient way to cook in camp. If you are looking for an easy cooking stove to use for a 1-2 person camp, without having to dent your budget too badly, give this rocket stove a try.