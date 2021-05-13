Have you ever heard of a rocket stove?

Summer is coming and that means camping season is upon us. Any camp needs a way to prepare food and a rocket stove may be the answer you’ve been looking for. If you don’t have a way to cook a meal in camp, read through this column and ponder what is being said before you run out and buy a camp stove.

Rocket stoves are something relatively new in the outdoor world. They are a big thing right now in the world of survival preppers. You can find rockets stoves on lots of websites related to wilderness camping or You Tube videos on bushcraft.

The stove is basically made up of a chimney with a combustion chamber at the base, an air intake vent on the side and an opening through which you can feed in fuel. The fuel is one of the most intriguing things about this kind of stove. It is fired with easily attainable sticks, twigs, pine needles, pine cones, dried grasses…anything small and burnable. They are a very efficient means of making enough heat for cooking!

There is no chopping/sawing of wood or packing in wood or charcoal, just pick up what is handy around camp and burn it. The top of the unit (chimney outlet) is the cooking surface. In most cases it is a one burner stove, but that is the case with a lot of camp stoves, maybe two burners if you spent a bit more money.