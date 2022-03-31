Helping out with a wildlife question

One of the fun parts about what I do is getting calls, texts, or emails from readers with a question related to nature, wildlife or the outdoors. I take it as a compliment that people have enough trust me to answer their questions and it is a chance to put my biology degrees to good use.

I’ve had calls from people wanting to know what was eating their pet’s food each night. This often turned out to be a scenario where the pet food was on the patio and an opossum found it while looking for an easy meal.

I’ve had neighbors call me to come and extricate and/or dispatch a skunk that was taking up residence in their garage. I have identified pictures of large house cats ducking under barbed wire fences and disappointed the landowner when I told her that it was not a mountain lion.

I recently had a homeowner who lives just north of town off of East Dorsey Road contact me and ask me what kind of animal was in the photo they attached. The homeowner explained that the little furry critter had fallen into a basement window well in the back yard and was trapped. The walls of the window well were metal and to slick for the animal to climb out and too deep for it to jump out.

I looked at the initial picture, and not having a good size reference, I initially thought it was a very well-fed vole. After looking at a couple more photos that showed me a better size reference and the tail, I could tell that it was a muskrat. That was a new one for me!

A mature muskrat does resemble a large rat and that is how part of their common name came to be. They do have a musky smell, and that is where the other part of their name comes from. They are native to North America and can be found all over the continent in wetlands with good water quality. They are related to mice, voles, and rats.

A full-grown muskrat can weigh three pounds or a bit more. They have very dense brown or reddish-brown fur and that made them valuable to man over the centuries. Their furs made high quality hats, gloves, coats, and capes.

However, in today’s world with all the synthetic materials we have for making cold weather clothing, the need for muskrat furs has falling off drastically. Yet, I bet many readers of this column remember trapping muskrats as kids and selling the furs.

Muskrats live in aquatic environment, usually small lakes, and streams. They have a large tail that looks like a rat’s tail, but it is flattened on the sides and acts as a rudder when the animal is swimming.

In streams, they burrow into the bank below the waterline and then up to a create a dry burrow. In lakes they build up mounds of vegetation that look like small haystacks that dot the waters of a marsh. These are quite easy to see when looking out over a wetland. You can also find them in retention ponds, farm ponds, and drainage ditches.

Typically, muskrats live out their entire lives within a few hundred yards of their birthplace. However, each fall and spring, some are forced out of their birth dens to find less-crowded areas. They can wander a couple miles to find a new home. I think this is what happened with the muskrat that showed up in the window well.

Muskrats are omnivores, but they predominately eat cattails, aquatic plants, roots, and some terrestrial plants. They are also opportunists and will eat fish, frogs, crayfish, mussels, and small turtles.

I suggested that the homeowner put a large branch or board into the window well at as shallow angle as possible so the animal could crawl out. As it turned out, the well was too deep and the angle of anything placed in the well was be too steep to climb out.

Ultimately that homeowner donned a pair of heavy leather work gloves, reached down into the well and captured the muskrat. They placed it in a small pet carrier and carried it to a spot that had a bit more wilderness and turned it loose near water. The video I received of the release showed the muskrat bounding through the grass in its new home. I think it was a successful transplant. Well done!

Keep those questions coming! It is fun solving the riddle and getting an answer back to the individual who posed the query!

