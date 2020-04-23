Hey…let’s go out for dinner tonight!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With many restaurants closed or being very limited in the number of people they can seat due to Covid-19 concerns, going out for dinner may not be practical right now. Yes, there is the drive up option at some locations, and I support the concept of take-out Tuesday. But, sitting in line to pick up your meal just doesn’t replace the ambiance of sitting together while the meal is being prepared. You can make it even more fun when everyone gets involved in the making of the meal.

So, why not gather up the family and all your ingredients and have a cook out in the back yard? You don’t need a fancy outdoor kitchen set up, you can use your patio grill, a hibachi, or even a small campfire will work fine and you can share some family fun.

You do need to check local ordinances to see if you can have a fire and if so, select an appropriate place to make a campfire. First, find a spot that is away from other combustible materials. Don’t forget about trees or anything else that will be above your spot for a campfire.

A simple hole in the ground for your wood or charcoal will do. The dirt you take out of the hole should be mounded up around the fire pit to act as a border to keep the fire from spreading. It is also a good idea to have a bucket of water or two handy to douse a fire if you have problems.