Hikers fined for cooking just like the mountain men did

I ran across a story this week that to me was both interesting and intriguing. Three men have been temporarily banned from Yellowstone National Park for two years after being caught attempting to cook a pair of chickens in one of the park's famous geysers.
The incident took place back on August 7, according to a spokesperson for the national park. A ranger received reports of a group "hiking with cooking pots" towards Shoshane Geyser Basin. When a ranger found the group, it was discovered that the group had two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A cooking pot was also found nearby.
Three men in the group were charged and pled guilty to charges on September 10. Eric and Dallas Roberts were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees. The third man, Eric Romriell, 49, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. All three men are banned from Yellowstone National Park for the next two years while they serve two years of unsupervised probation.
When asked what they were doing in the park, Eric Roberts, 51, reportedly told a ranger that they were trying to "make dinner."
The men were not fined for cooking, rather for trespassing and getting off designated pathways in the park. These pathways are built to keep visitors safe from falling through a sometimes thin crust on the surface above the thermal features. Water in these hot spring areas can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies much of the area. The Shoshane Geyser Basin contains several geysers and small springs, with the water temperature from 180F to 196F. I have been to Yellowstone several times and have seen the remains of elk and buffalo that have ventured out on these flats and broke through. There are documented cases of the same thing happening to people who fall through.
I found this story interesting because of the topic and intriguing because the practice of boiling food in Yellowstone’s geysers and thermals dates back maybe thousands of years! Archeological studies tell us that Native Americans used these areas in Yellowstone as winter camps for maybe 26,000 years. The geysers warmed the ground and heated the air during harsh winter months.
One of the areas I have studied and visited is known as the Fishing Cone on the edge of West Thumb Geyser Basin, near the Grant Village area. It got its name in the late 1800’s from reports of fisherman boiling their fish in the cone, but its history dates back to some of the earliest mountain men who wintered in the region. Their stories told of being able to catch a fish and immediately dunk it into the hot spring, thereby cooking it on the hook.
In Henry Winser's, The Yellowstone National Park - A Manual for Tourists (1883) he described using hot springs to cook trout:
“Trout Fishing Extraordinary.-It has often been said that it is possible to catch trout in the Yellowstone Lake and cook them in a boiling spring close behind the angler, without taking them off the hook. The assertion seems incredible and it is generally doubted. But this extraordinary feat may certainly be accomplished, not only at the Yellowstone Lake, but also on the Gardiner River, below the Mammoth Hot Springs. The writer performed it at the latter place, in the presence of nine witnesses, at a point not far from a deserted cabin at the foot of the long series of terraces. Selecting a likely pool of the ice-cold stream, with a boiling spring fifteen feet distant from the bank, he stood upon a projecting rock and made a cast. His flies soon tempted a trout to his doom. The fish was small enough to be lifted out of the water without the aid of a landing net, and it was quite easy to drop him into the bubbling hot spring behind. His life must have been extinguished instantly. This procedure was repeated several times, and each of the spectators who had purposely assembled to test the truth of the strange assertion, partook of the fish thus caught and boiled. It required from three to five minutes to thoroughly cook the victims of the experiment, and it was the general verdict that they only needed a little salt to make them quite palatable. This is a "fish story," without doubt, but a perfectly true one. A feat so extraordinary could nowhere else be practiced. It must be chronicled as one or the marvels of the National Park. There are several other places in this land of wonders besides those named where this fishing extraordinary could be successfully attempted.”
— Henry Winser, A Manual for Tourists, 1883
I have stood next to this fishing cone on several occasions and imagined how the mountain men used this for subsistence. Parks rules prevent you from cooking your fish in this fashion today, but the idea has always intrigued me. Nature and how humans interact with it have always fascinated me.
