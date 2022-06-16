How are gas prices impacting your travel plans?

Unless you walk everywhere or only ride a bicycle, gas prices are impacting you. The price of fuel is taking a bigger chunk out of your budget each week. I paid $4.89 a gallon in Ainsworth last week as I traveled through the Sandhills. It will probably be that price here soon and over $5 a gallon elsewhere in Nebraska. With gas prices this high, where can you afford to go for a vacation?

Traditionally, camping has been a good way to get away with minimum expense. However, fuel still may be the biggest cost you incur now, maybe more than food and lodging.

I wanted to explore a few ideas on where you might be able to go and not break the budget. I wanted to offer a few suggestions on where you might be able to get away, have some fun and also do it on less than a tank of gas from home.

We have some nice options here in Beatrice. Within that ‘tank of gas’ round trip we have Wagon Train Lake, Rockford Lake, Stagecoach Lake, Bluestem Lake, Conestoga Lake, Pawnee Lake, Branched Oak Lake, Verdon Lake, Rock Creek Station and one of my favorites, Indian Cave State Park. There are more, and I may get to them in future columns, plus I’ll cover some good spots in Kansas as well. All of the places I mentioned offer camping and many offer amenities like showers. Many of these places offer swimming areas, electrical hookups, hiking trails and historical areas.

Some camping requires a reservation; others are on a first-come-first-served basis. Check the Nebraska Game and Parks commission website to get all the details. Regardless of where you go, you can get away from your daily routine, relax and enjoy some nature.

To utilize any of these areas you will need a Park Entry Permit and pay a small fee for your campsite. The total cost is minimal, especially when you compare it to the costs associated with a day of traveling, meals and a motel room each day.

I mentioned that Indian Cave State Park is one of my favorite places in Nebraska. That is because I worked there for the NGPC during two summers while I was in college. The park was just beginning to take shape and I was in on the beginnings of it all.

Larry Cook was the park superintendent at the time and he knew me from some of my earlier camping trips in the park. He recognized that I knew about camping and what people who would visit would like. He knew I backpacked and hiked, so he offered me a job. The park has 22 miles of hiking and biking trails today. I am intimately familiar with these trails because Cook put me in charge of cutting the paths they follow today.

One day, he handed me a map and told me to make trails and backcountry campsites. “Just mark out the trails you make on this map and where you put campsites,” Cook told me. “I’ll send your map to Lincoln and have them put the information on the map we’re making for the park.” So, that’s what I did.

I usually had a crew of six to eight people, including Cook’s son, Gerald. Armed with axes, adz, machetes, chainsaws and canteens of water, I spent my first summer there hacking trails through the forest and along the backbones of ridgelines in the park.

Along the way I would find spots that I thought would make a good backcountry campsite. My criteria for a campsite were that it had to be relatively level for tents and so you would not roll downhill in your sleeping bag. There needed to be shade for comfort, but the trees had to open up to some kind of vista of the landscape or the Missouri River.

A number of the backcountry areas were made to be big enough to accommodate groups of several hikers/campers. In other areas we built what were called Adirondack Shelters. These were wood floor platforms raised a few inches off the ground. The shelter had a roof and three enclosed sides. Each shelter could sleep about six campers. We packed in the hammers, nails and lumber to construct the shelters. We widened the trails a bit to be able to get an old Willis Jeep up the trail and haul in the plywood and shingles we needed to complete the shelters. I wonder if folks using those shelters today think about what it took to get them there?

Indian Cave State Park is located near Shubert, Nebraska, and along the bluffs of the Missouri River. There are 3,052 acres of hardwood forest that become an amazing sight when the leaves turn in the fall. It is absolutely beautiful! And during the summer, all those trees provide a lot of shade for you to enjoy and be cool in camp. If you have never been to Indian Cave State Park, you owe it to your self to visit it this summer.

Turkey Regulations

Attention turkey hunters. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its June 17 meeting in Lexington. The meeting begins at 8am Central time at the Holiday Inn Express, 2605 Plum Creek Parkway.

Turkey populations in Nebraska have been declining since their peak, between 2008 and 2010. NGPC staff will recommend changes to regulations and orders that include reducing the spring season personal permit limit from three to two, lowering the fall bag limit from two to one bird per permit, shortening the fall season to October 1 to December 31, and requiring all turkeys be checked via phone or internet beginning with the Spring 2023 season.

