The firearms deer season is on and a lot of people are thinking about field dressing a deer soon. I was talking with a couple of local hunters last weekend and a young hunter asked, “How do you put a good edge on a knife?”

I could tell this young man was a novice hunter because that is just one of those questions you don’t ask in mixed company…when other experienced hunters are standing around. Often a question like that can seriously bring your Man Card into question. Sharpening knives, axes, anything is one of those things you should have learned in The Art of Manliness 101 class!

Truth be known, there is no automatic “Man School” you can attend in order to learn these kinds of things. There are a multitude of other outdoor techniques that need to be known as well in order to not only enjoy your time afield more, but to simply be safe in the outdoors as well.

I think the desire to learn and know is one of the reasons my Outdoor University Seminar Series goes over so well when I do sessions for sporting goods retailers and other organizations. Jokingly calling sessions like this Man School is not accurate either because I actually teach more women than men. Men don’t like to attend classes like this because they somehow think they already know everything about the outdoors, presumably by osmosis. I call this the “John Wayne Syndrome”.

Like most things, there are lots of opinions on how to sharpen a knife or axe, but I like to keep it simple and look for easier ways to do things. I have learned how to put an edge on a knife with sharpening stones, but the easiest way I have found to sharpen a knife yet is with a tool I found a while back called the Work Sharp Knife and Tool Sharpener.

It is the first knife sharpener I have found that is designed to sharpen every knife you own. Rather than using stones to put an edge on your knife, it uses flexible abrasive belts. This sharpener is able to sharpen not just straight bladed knives, but also curved knives, tanto blades, filet knives, serrated-edged knives, gut hooks and virtually any other shape of knife blade.

Did you know that there are different bevels/angles you need to try and make to get various tools to work their best? The Work Sharp rig uses an angle sharpening guide to help you get the proper angle every time. The sharpener comes with two of these guides; one for a 25-degree edge that works well for hunting and pocketknives and a 20-degree angle for kitchen and fillet knives.

Professional knife makers use flexible belts to put a razorsharp edge on their finished blades. Why shouldn’t you? I’m sure you have a method for sharpening your knife and edged tools, but this rig will impress you!

Not only will the Work Sharp sharpener do knife blades, but it also sharpens scissors, axes, hatchets, mower blades, garden shears, shovels, and I can even sharpen my Muzzy broadheards with it. It may be the most versatile sharpener I have ever found.

The cost for the sharpening kit is between $100 and $150, depending on the model and accessories you buy. If you know the value of a sharp knife or cutting tool, you also know this is not an outrageous price to pay. Take your mower blades to be sharpened “professionally” a few times and you’ll have that much spent and still no way to do it on your own.

I have seen the Work Sharp tool at Ace Hardware and Menards. You can also order it on-line. Check out the company’s website at www.worksharptools.com.