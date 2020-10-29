How should you interpret buck rubs?

Our recent cold weather and snow tell me it is hunting season. Nebraska’s firearm deer season is about 3 weeks away. You should be out and looking over the area you intend to hunt and figuring out where the deer are going.
I’ve been out scouting my deer hunting area and reading some buck sign…buck rubs in particular. This is a topic of great interest to hunters, but what do buck rubs really mean?
The scar that bucks leave on trees by rubbing their antlers against them attracts deer hunters like free pizza attracts teenage boys! What are these markings for? Why do bucks do this?
Quite a bit of research and science goes into this topic. Organizations like the Quality Deer Management Association have studied this habit and their biologists think they have some answers. I have listed some of the top insights from these studies below. I’ve also included a few things I’ve learned over the years. Hopefully you can gain something from this column that will help you harvest your trophy buck this season.
• First, you must determine if it is a fresh rub. If it is dry and shows no signs of any sap running down the side of the tree, it is probably and old rub so you need to keep looking.
• Bucks rub trees to leave scent and visual markings that declare their territory and release hormonal created tension.
• Rubs are visual signs and specific spots where the buck deposits scent in the form of primer pheromones. Pheromones indicate the buck’s social and physical status, acts to stimulate does, and warns off younger bucks.
• Biologists believe that bucks use rubbing as an exercise to bulk up their neck and shoulder muscles for sparring during the rut.
• Mature bucks make 3-4 times more rubs than younger ones and start earlier in the season.
• Rubs from mature/dominate bucks are generally the first to appear.
• Bigger bucks make their marks on bigger trees. Use this as a guide to guess the size of the buck you are tracking.
Over the years I’ve learned a few things on my own. I discovered the following when reading and studying buck sign.
• Active/new rubs will have sap or moisture at the edges. You can touch and feel the sap stick to your fingers. At this time of year, this is where you want to set up.
• A buck’s direction of travel is generally on the side of a tree that has the most bark scraped off.
• Back track the rubs to the deepest, darkest tangles of brush. These are generally the bedding areas and are “high potential” areas to hunt. I’ll come back to this in a moment.
• If you find a 6-inch or bigger diameter tree with a rub, you’re in a good spot! These rubs indicate a mature buck is working the area. If you can’t hunt the spot immediately, put up a camera and see what happens.
• Bucks make many rubs that define their territory. If you can establish and follow the rub lines, you can find the bed-to-feed travel patterns. Jackpot!
• During the rut, fresh individual rubs are more important. They pinpoint a buck’s current location and where active breeding of does is occurring.
• Rubs made during the peak of the rut are where you should be! New rubs are great places to set up.
I hope this mini-biology lesson on buck rubs gave you something to think about. Good luck with your deer hunting this season!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!