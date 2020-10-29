How should you interpret buck rubs?

Our recent cold weather and snow tell me it is hunting season. Nebraska’s firearm deer season is about 3 weeks away. You should be out and looking over the area you intend to hunt and figuring out where the deer are going.

I’ve been out scouting my deer hunting area and reading some buck sign…buck rubs in particular. This is a topic of great interest to hunters, but what do buck rubs really mean?

The scar that bucks leave on trees by rubbing their antlers against them attracts deer hunters like free pizza attracts teenage boys! What are these markings for? Why do bucks do this?

Quite a bit of research and science goes into this topic. Organizations like the Quality Deer Management Association have studied this habit and their biologists think they have some answers. I have listed some of the top insights from these studies below. I’ve also included a few things I’ve learned over the years. Hopefully you can gain something from this column that will help you harvest your trophy buck this season.

• First, you must determine if it is a fresh rub. If it is dry and shows no signs of any sap running down the side of the tree, it is probably and old rub so you need to keep looking.