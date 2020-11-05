How to disappear from a deer’s vision

Most of the hunters I know pay inordinate amounts of attention to a deer’s sense of smell, but I don’t know many that really consider how a deer’s eye is constructed or how deer see their world…particularly how they see humans. There has been lots of research on this topic.
A bit of interesting research says that during daylight hours, deer see their world in shades of yellow. The research stated that deer basically see only two colors during daylight hours…yellow and blue. Imagine looking at the world through yellow shooting glasses. Most of what you could see would have a yellow cast to it and the shadows would be shades of blue.
During overcast and low light conditions, deer see their world in shades white, black and gray. It would be very similar to use looking at a black and white photograph. They can see detail, but color variations are not very noticeable.
There are light receptors in the eye called rods and cones. Rods pick up light. It is the cones that differentiate the colors we see. The human eye has three types of cones, red, blue and green. Deer only have two sets of cones, blue and green. Biologists do not think deer can distinguish red from green and that also means deer cannot see hunter orange as we do. To a deer, hunter orange is seen as a greenish grey color.
Deer have learned that being active at dawn, dusk and through the night is the best way to avoid predators. Their eyes have evolved to have more rods than human eyes so they can pick up more available light, meaning they see better in the dark! By necessity, deer gave up the ability to see color in trade for seeing better in low-light conditions. One more special adaptation is a mirror-like membrane called the tapetum lucidum. This membrane reflects light and gives the eyes a second chance to pick up light and it is what causes deer and other animals’ eyes to glow when a light is shined on them.
But that is not the end of the story! When you buy a hunter orange vest, jacket or hat, manufacturers add ultraviolet (UV) enhancers to make it look brighter and more colorful to the human eye. These UV enhancers will make all of your clothing “glow” to the eyes of a deer. Deer may not be able to see the color, but they can see the UV “glow”.
To get the “glow” out of your hunting clothes you need to wash them several times in only clean water, nothing else. Then you need to wash them a couple times in a detergent that does not contain any UV enhancers. There are commercial laundry soap products, made for hunters that lack UV enhancers, but you can find “regular” detergents that are free of scents and UV brighteners and they are much cheaper to use that the special “hunter” detergents.
This bit of advice won’t make you totally invisible to deer, but you will have an edge over the average hunter in the field. Deer can still see shape and movement, but you will be more difficult to spot. They also still have their sense of smell and hearing. Never forget that it is always a challenge to hunt deer.
Pheasant biology
Pheasant season opened last Saturday. How did you do? For many upland game hunters, the success they have during the pheasant season defines the entire hunting season. Nebraska’s pheasant season is underway, and for area upland game hunters, the best spot in the state this year is the southwest region of Nebraska.
The ring-necked pheasant is not native to the Great Plains; it came from southern Asia and was imported to the United States over 100 years ago. This species of game birds has adapted to many U.S. states, areas of Europe and New Zealand quite nicely.
According to historical records, pheasants were initially stocked in Nebraska by the predecessor to today’s Nebraska Game and Park Commission back in 1915. A few pheasants had been taken in Nebraska prior to that time (1900-1904), but no one knows quite where those birds came from.
Habitat is everything for a pheasant. In addition to a steady food source, pheasants need lots of weedy cover to survive. These “thick areas” are some prime places I will look for pheasants. Unfortunately, these kinds of spots have become rare in Nebraska. Only those regions with this type of cover, like southwest Nebraska, have sustainable pheasant populations. Farming practices in many areas have eliminated these critical habitat zones.
There are many successful hunting strategies for pheasants. Understanding the bird will help you in the field. Knowing where a pheasant may be at a given time of day can definitely help your chances at getting a shot.
Pheasants begin their day before sunrise at roost sites, usually in areas of short to medium height grasses where they spend the night. At first light, pheasants begin moving toward roadways or similar areas where they can find gravel or grit for their crops. The grit is necessary in their digestion process. They wait until it is light so that they can better see potential predators.
Pheasants usually begin feeding as soon as the sun is up. Look for birds along the edges of grain fields near places that would provide some cover.
As the morning progresses, pheasants wrap up their early feeding activities and move into the deepest, thickest cover they can find. Standing corn, CRP fields, wetlands and areas thick with native grasses are good spots to check out. Pheasant will hold up in these areas for most of the day. By late afternoon, pheasants feel the need to eat again and begin drifting back into fields. This is why the first and last hours of shooting light are traditionally the best times to hunt pheasants.
Pheasants are amazing creatures. For something with a relatively small wing surface to body size ratio, they can move! A pheasant may reach 35 to 45 miles per hour in flight. They are not long distance flyers, but they can easily cover several hundred yards and get out of the way of danger.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!