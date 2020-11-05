How to disappear from a deer’s vision

Most of the hunters I know pay inordinate amounts of attention to a deer’s sense of smell, but I don’t know many that really consider how a deer’s eye is constructed or how deer see their world…particularly how they see humans. There has been lots of research on this topic.

A bit of interesting research says that during daylight hours, deer see their world in shades of yellow. The research stated that deer basically see only two colors during daylight hours…yellow and blue. Imagine looking at the world through yellow shooting glasses. Most of what you could see would have a yellow cast to it and the shadows would be shades of blue.

During overcast and low light conditions, deer see their world in shades white, black and gray. It would be very similar to use looking at a black and white photograph. They can see detail, but color variations are not very noticeable.

There are light receptors in the eye called rods and cones. Rods pick up light. It is the cones that differentiate the colors we see. The human eye has three types of cones, red, blue and green. Deer only have two sets of cones, blue and green. Biologists do not think deer can distinguish red from green and that also means deer cannot see hunter orange as we do. To a deer, hunter orange is seen as a greenish grey color.