How to make anyone downwind of your camp jealous

Summertime is the high point of the year for most outdoor cooks. Whether it in the backyard on the patio or camped out on a nice lake somewhere, food cooked in the outdoors just tastes better.
Here are a few of my tried and proven recipes for you and your camping buddies. All of these recipes have been approved by my camping partners; a more critical lot of individuals have yet to be assembled on the face of the earth!
In fact, the reviews were such that these recipes made it into one of my last cookbooks. Like my other recipes, they all subscribe to my camp cooking philosophy of “Quick, Simple, Easy and Good!”
The recipes are: Campfire Shish Kabobs; Hay Stack Casserole and Fire Grilled Veggies
Almost every camp has a campfire, so all you need for the first recipe is something to use as a grill. Here is the recipe for my camp shish kabobs:
Camp Shish Kabobs
Ingredients
2 Pounds of beef, venison, elk, buffalo, etc. stew meat (cut in cubes)
4 Large onions
4 Sweet bell peppers (I like to use multiple colors of peppers just for the fun of it)
2 Large summer squash
1 Bottle of teriyaki sauce
4 Skewers or wires (about 18-inches long)
Directions
Note: If you are using wood/bamboo skewers, soak them in water for about 10 minutes prior to using.
Quarter cut the onions. Quarter cut and clean peppers. Slice the summer squash. Begin alternating cubes of meat, peppers and onions on skewers. Set on grill and brush or drizzle teriyaki sauce on the kabobs. Grill a few minutes and make a quarter turn, apply more teriyaki sauce. Grill until they are done to your taste. This recipe serves 4 hungry anglers or hunters.
Hay Stack Casserole
The Hay Stack Casserole is best done in a Dutch oven, but you can prepare it in a glass casserole dish and bake it in your home kitchen, too. I just cooked this one recently for a group of tourist traveling through the state. They wanted to experience a meal cooked the way the pioneers had to cook. They were amazed at how something cooked on the ground in an iron pot could taste so good!
Ingredients
3 15 ounce cans of cut green beans
1 20 ounce bottle of Dorothy Lynch salad dressing
1 Pound of cubed ham (wild hog if you got it)
1 Pound of shredded provolone cheese
2 Pounds of tater tots (hash browns work great, too)
Directions
Light about 20 charcoal briquettes and separate into two piles. Over one pile of coals set your Dutch oven. Drain and add the green beans. Pour in the Dorothy Lynch dressing. Cover with a layer of cubed ham. Lay the cheese in on top of the ham and set the lid on the Dutch oven. Place about 10-12 coals on top of the lid and heat until the cheese has melted. Remove the lid and add the tater tots. Set the lid back in place and cook until the tater tots are done and toasted on top. This recipe takes about 45 minutes and will feed 10-15 people.
Fire Grilled Veggies
This is another recipe I just did with a group of Girl Scout. They wanted to learn how to do some camp cooking and it doesn’t get much easier than this!
Ingredients
About two pounds of all your favorite veggies (an easy way is to use a bag of the Japanese blend veggies)
One stick of butter
Your favorite seasonings
Two 12-inch by 18-inch (or something close) sheets of aluminum foil
Directions
Lay out one sheet of foil. Chop/cut up you veggies and place them in the center of the foil. Cut the butter into ¼ inch pats and randomly spread around the veggies. Season to taste. Lay on the other sheet of foil and seal the edges as tight as you can by folding it over several times to create a closed packet. Lay the packet on the grill, or right on top of the coals, and cook until you see steam venting. Turn the packet over and grill for another 3 minutes. This makes a great side dish, and it is a simple recipe that the kids can get involved with helping to prepare and begin learning about camp cooking.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this summer, and eat well!