How to make anyone downwind of your camp jealous

Lay out one sheet of foil. Chop/cut up you veggies and place them in the center of the foil. Cut the butter into ¼ inch pats and randomly spread around the veggies. Season to taste. Lay on the other sheet of foil and seal the edges as tight as you can by folding it over several times to create a closed packet. Lay the packet on the grill, or right on top of the coals, and cook until you see steam venting. Turn the packet over and grill for another 3 minutes. This makes a great side dish, and it is a simple recipe that the kids can get involved with helping to prepare and begin learning about camp cooking.