Hunting camps are synonymous with camp cooking

Fall is here, the leaves are turning, the air is cooler and hunters are dreaming of their upcoming camps. It is also the high point of the year for many outdoor cooks. Whether it is in deer camp or in a duck blind, food cooked in the outdoors just tastes better.

I just got back from my first fall campout. It was a trial run for deer camp…a chance to see if all the necessary equipment was still there and everything worked. Trial runs like this are necessary to see if you have heavy enough clothing or if that new sleeping bag can really keep you warm.

To get ready for my hunting camps I also put together menus. I had three hunting buddies in the camp I just wrapped up and two of these individuals will also be in deer camp in a couple weeks. Every time we go to camp, my camp mates look forward to the meals. No one starves in any of my camps. We eat well!

As an example, I have two recipes to share with you. All of these are “field tested and proven” and each one made it into one of my earlier cookbooks. Like all of my recipes, they subscribe to my camp cooking philosophy of “Quick, Simple, Easy and Good!”

The recipes are Hay Stack Casserole and Corn Chowder

The Hay Stack Casserole is best done in a Dutch oven, but you can do it in a glass casserole dish in your kitchen oven, too. The other recipes can be prepared easily on any grill or camp stove.

Hay Stack Casserole

Ingredients

3 15 ounce cans of cut green beans

1 20 ounce bottle of Dorothy Lynch salad dressing

1 Pound of bacon bits

1 Pound of shredded provolone cheese

2 Tater Tots (hash browns work great, too)

1 Stick of butter

Directions

Light about 20 charcoal briquettes and separate into two piles. Over one pile of coals, set your Dutch oven, toss in your stick of butter and melt it. Addthe Tater Tots. Set the lid back in place and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tots are done and toasted on top.

Drain and add the green beans. Pour in the Dorothy Lynch dressing. Cover with a layer of bacon bits. Lay the cheese on top of the bacon and set the lid in the Dutch oven. Place about 10-12 coals on top of the lid and heat until the cheese has melted. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and will feed 4-5 hungry hunters.

Corn Chowder

Ingredients

1 15 ounce can of yellow sweet corn

1 15 ounce can of creamed corn

1 15 ounce can of evaporated milk

1 Heaping tablespoon of brown sugar

1 Pound of cubed ham

1 Large onion

1 Stick of butter

Directions

Cook in a large deep-walled skillet or pot. Dice your onion and sauté in melted butter until soft. Drain the corn and add to onion. Add brown sugar, milk and bacon bits. Stir occasionally to prevent scorching. Stir all ingredients together and set over a low fire until thoroughly warmed. This makes a great appetizer or it can be a meal on its own. Serves 3-4 people and has become a favorite in my camps. Enjoy your hunting camps and enjoy your time outdoors this fall!

Have a great fall and many successful hunting camps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.