I guess now it is officially spring

I was out along the North Platte River Monday evening, between North Platte and Hershey, looking for Sandhill cranes. It is that time of year and they can arrive at any time. Right at dusk I heard some cranes. There call is so unique that if you have ever heard it, you know when you hear it again.

I strained my eyes toward the sound. There they were…seven of what I call the scout birds for the throngs of cranes that will soon be here. It won’t be long now. This is my official sign of spring.

Unless you are new to Nebraska, you have probably heard that Sandhill cranes come here each spring, but only in certain regions of the Platte River from roughly Grand Island to Hershey. I have found out that many Nebraskans, mostly from the eastern part of the state, have never seen Sandhill cranes on their migration through Nebraska.

There are few other places on earth where the bulk of a species can be found in a limited/restricted geographical area. This is truly a world-class event! If you haven’t seen this spectacle of nature, consider a road trip. From Beatrice, the closest area to travel to and see these birds would be the region around Grand Island, Alda and Doniphan. It could be a simple day trip.

Fossil records indicate that Sandhill cranes have been part of Nebraska's history for perhaps nine to ten million years. But why do they come?

Cranes come to Nebraska for nourishment. They feast on invertebrates found in wet meadows and along the river valleys. Protein from earthworms, snails and insects is critical for their nesting cycle. They also feed on grains left over from last year's harvest. Cranes consume hundreds of tons of corn from the valley floor and they can increase their total body weight by 20-25 percent or more during their brief stopover.

There are 15 species of cranes in the world. Two of these cranes are native to North America; the Sandhill crane and the Whooping crane. Sandhill cranes are far more numerous. Some 600,000 will be passing through Nebraska in the next few weeks. You probably have until mid-April to see these birds, so don’t wait too long to plan a trip.

Archery History

Here is some news from Dubai…Three-time Paralympian Matt Stutzman has finally won the gold crown, capturing the World Para Champion title, defeating the Russian Archery Federation’s Aleksandr Gombozhapov in Dubai with a final score of 142-137.

This match was the first final in history where two archers without arms competed against each other. Stutzman fulfilled a dream of competing against another armless archer, Belgium’s Piotr Van Montagu, for the first time in preliminary matches in an earlier competition. In a classy display of sportsmanship, Stutzman’s immediate reaction after being announced the winner was to congratulate Gombozhapov, for whom he has been an inspiration, and gifted him a hat he signed on the spot.

Stutzman worked his way up the ranks, ending his first day in Dubai ranked 54th after experiencing equipment failure with his release in the middle of qualification. On the finals field, with the pressure high for the 2019 bronze medalist, so hungry for gold, Stutzman opened with a three-point lead 28-25 and quickly expanded the gap between himself and Gombozhapov. Stutzman never opened the door for his opponent and sealed the win with a perfect 30 in the final end.

Stutzman commented: “Before I went into the match, I already felt like a winner because of the history that I was going to be a part of. I am happy that I was able come out on top. That being said, I hope the world was amazed!”

Need A Job

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is accepting applications for a contracted nuisance alligator trapper in southern Lake County. Applicants must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and possess a valid, working email address.

To learn more about becoming a contracted nuisance alligator trapper and to apply online, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator and click on Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program. For more information, email FWCGator@MyFWC.com.

