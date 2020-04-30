I went out looking for turkeys and found ticks!

If you are out turkey hunting, beware! One thing we were not short of right now is ticks! Any trip out in the timber will probably result in finding ticks…deer ticks and dog ticks…on yourself when you get back home. Ticks are part of the Nebraska experience, and as they say, “Nebraska: It’s not for everyone.” If you intend to be outside and enjoy nature, you had better to be ready to deal with ticks.
So, why are ticks more of a problem this year? Experts studying the problem are saying that 2020 has the perfect storm of conditions coming together to create a tick population explosion…moisture and a mild winter. Specifically, the mild winter has allowed ticks, much like other insects to thrive and emerge earlier than usual.
A secondary reason is for parts of the state where they have oak trees; large crops of acorns cause a boom in the population of the white-footed mouse. Since ticks feast on white-footed mice, and white-footed mice are very effective at transmitting the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, it creates a double-whammy.
One researcher, Dr. Richard Ostfeld, University of California at Berkley, says that last fall they there was a reduced acorn crop across the country and a lot of the white-footed mice died off due to lack of food over the winter. Dr. Ostfeld now theorizes that ticks will be looking for something else to snack on…people!
Gary P. Wormser, M.D., the chief of infectious diseases at Westchester Medical Center and a professor at New York Medical College, is familiar with Dr. Ostfeld's theory. "That, combined with the nice weather, and people now beginning to get out in the nice weather, will undoubtedly bring people into contact with more ticks," he says.
Ticks are a medical and scientific concern because they carry several diseases that impact humans. Before the 1980s, Rocky Mountain spotted fever was the tick borne disease that many people had heard of, and is perhaps the most severe illness that can be contracted through ticks.
It is carried by the American Dog Tick, one of the tick species we have here. Initial symptoms can include headaches and muscle pain. A rash is usually part of the early stages however, Rocky Mountain spotted fever is sometimes difficult to diagnose in its early stages. Without medical treatment it can be fatal.
Rocky Mountain spotted fever was first recognized as an isolated illness in 1896, in the Snake River Valley of Idaho. It was originally known as the black measles because of the blotchy dark rash it produced.
An interesting fact is that ticks are not likely to transmit any infection unless they are attached to you and feeding for several days. You need to check yourself after you have been in the field. This can be your greatest defense and the best way to ward off tick-borne illnesses.
A new tick-borne disease came on the scene in 1977. Lyme disease was identified as a distinct illness that caused arthritis-like symptoms in a group of children in Lyme, Connecticut. It may be what most people think about today when they encounter ticks. It has gotten a lot of coverage in the media.
There has been a lot of “buzz” about a vaccine for Lyme disease a couple of years ago, but that story seems to have fizzled out. Two large pharmaceutical companies were working on a vaccine for Lyme disease, but there is still no vaccine for humans available in the United States today.
Lyme disease is the fastest growing tick-transferred ailment in the United States today, according to the Center for Disease Control. There are some 30,000 cases of Lyme disease diagnosed and documented in the United States each year. However, new data from the Centers for Disease Control suggests that the infection may be 10 times more common as previously reported. The CDC's newest report is based on clinical data for nearly 22 million Americans.
About 96 percent of Lyme disease cases were reported from 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
According to the CDC, Nebraska has eight confirmed cases of Lyme disease now. Statistically it seems highly unlikely to contract Lyme disease in Nebraska, yet I personally know three people now in the state that have contracted the illness. I guess that is what I get for hanging out with almost solely “outdoor people”.
One of the classic symptoms for Lyme disease is the bull’s eye rash at bite site. This usually appears a day or two after the tick has become firmly attached. The good news is that Lyme disease is rarely fatal and can be successfully treated and cured with antibiotics. The month of May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. There are a lot of good websites out there that have information on Lyme disease. If you have questions, check out a few websites.
The best way to avoid problems with ticks is to cover up when you know you are going to be in tick country. Products with DEET are good for keeping ticks off of you. Treating your clothing with permethrin can be effective, too. Permethrin can kill ticks on contact, but should only be applied to clothes and allowed to dry, never applied directly to the skin.
Have a great time outdoors this summer, but have a plan for ticks.
