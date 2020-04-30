I went out looking for turkeys and found ticks!

Gary P. Wormser, M.D., the chief of infectious diseases at Westchester Medical Center and a professor at New York Medical College, is familiar with Dr. Ostfeld's theory. "That, combined with the nice weather, and people now beginning to get out in the nice weather, will undoubtedly bring people into contact with more ticks," he says.

Ticks are a medical and scientific concern because they carry several diseases that impact humans. Before the 1980s, Rocky Mountain spotted fever was the tick borne disease that many people had heard of, and is perhaps the most severe illness that can be contracted through ticks.

It is carried by the American Dog Tick, one of the tick species we have here. Initial symptoms can include headaches and muscle pain. A rash is usually part of the early stages however, Rocky Mountain spotted fever is sometimes difficult to diagnose in its early stages. Without medical treatment it can be fatal.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever was first recognized as an isolated illness in 1896, in the Snake River Valley of Idaho. It was originally known as the black measles because of the blotchy dark rash it produced.