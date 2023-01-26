Ice Vs Snow…what is the difference?

This is going to be a short class on the physics of ice and snow, an issue we are be facing related to icefishing safety. We have both right now, but does snow have any effect on icefishing? It sure can! Snow and ice are two different forms of water that are considered one in the same by many, but there is a significant difference between the two.

Snow and ice mainly differ in the method of their formation. What both snow and ice have in common is that they are both forms of a physical state of water. Snow and ice both need a cold atmosphere to be created and to exist. Ice can exist in many forms such as solid ice, slush, frazil, frost, etc. Snow only exists as snowflakes.

So, what is ice? I’ll use the definition found in the American Heritage Dictionary - Ice is a frozen form of water. Ice can be formed due to low temperatures or freezing winds that changes standing or flowing water into becoming solid.

In Nature, we associate ice with winter. It can be created by mechanical means, but we are only going to focus on the ice you see outside right now.

And now, what is snow? Using the American Heritage Dictionary again, snow is frozen precipitation consisting of hexagonally symmetrical ice crystals that form soft, clear or white flakes.

This is one of the main differences between snow and ice. When vapor in the atmosphere becomes frozen, it becomes snow, and falls to earth.

We had our Arctic blast of cold air a couple of weeks ago and that put a decent layer of ice on most bodies of water in the region. Since then we’ve had some snow fall and it sitting on top of the ice. Did you know that snow is an insulator? Since it is not solid ice, snow has a lot of ‘voids’ in it that traps air. These dead air spaces act as insulation.

In the particular case we have now, a layer of snow keeps surface ice on a lake from freezing more. Ice builds from the surface down on lakes, ponds and rivers. That layer of snow won’t let the freezing temperatures of the air get to the ice itself. That zone at the surface of the ice needs to transfer cold down into the cap to build more ice but it is blocked by the layer of insulating snow.

Snow weight on the ice can cause it to become slushy which weakens the ice. The snow on top of the ice may look undisturbed and intact but moving water underneath or rising up from springs can reduce the thickness of the ice. We have both of these scenarios in our region. Just be careful out there!

One more item related to snow cover on the ice…it blocks sunlight from penetrating into the body of water and halts any plant growth. No plant growth means no photosynthesis and that means no oxygen is being produced. Fish will move elsewhere when oxygen is beginning to be depleted from an area. Your normal good fishing spot may be devoid of anything to catch.

Outdoor activities

Have you wondered what you can do with all this snow on the ground? For a real outdoor enthusiast, there is always something to do outside!

The light goose and white-fronted geese season reopened January 25 and runs until February 9. Our Light Goose Conservation Order season, what most hunters refer to as the spring snow goose season begins February 10 and runs until April 15 in the Eastern Region.

Our River Antlerless Late Firearm and the Antlerless Only Season Choice seasons will wrap up at the end of this month. It is your last opportunity to put some venison in the freezer.

One of my favorite late season activities is small game hunting! Hunting rabbits or squirrels is reasonably simple and does not require a lot of expensive gear. A small gauge shotgun or a .22 rifle will do the trick. I look forward to this season every year. Squirrel season wraps up January 31 and rabbit season runs until February 28.

Small game seasons are great for introducing new hunters to the outdoors. I often do mentor hunts at this time of year! Try it and take a new hunter out for an afternoon.

When there is a lot of snow on the ground here is no shortage of things to do. Just go do something!