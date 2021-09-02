It is September, so that means fishing with grasshoppers as bait

River banks covered with tall grasses and bushes are great grasshopper habitat and the fish know it. They patrol just offshore waiting for a big juicy grasshopper to fall into the water. Just a couple twitches on the surface will ring the dinner bell for hungry fish!

I like fishing grasshoppers on the surface by hooking them at the base of the thick armor plate at the end of the thorax. I want it to stay alive and kicking! I use a small casting bobber to get them out, but stay on the surface and look very natural.

Catching grasshoppers can be a great kid activity. You can get an insect net and catch them that way, or stalk them and catch them one at a time. When my boys were young I offered them a ten cent bounty on grasshoppers in the 1 ½ to 2-inch range. The garden was an easy place to start. The kids had fun, and for a few bucks, I had more than enough bait for several fishing trips.

Dick Turpin, former Chief Game Warden for the State of Nebraska, seminar speaker and humorist, once did a segment on an easy way to catch grasshoppers on Outdoor Nebraska TV. Turpin said that he had a long country lane to drive down in order to get to a favored fishing spot. At this time of year, grasshoppers were constantly flying in front of him, bouncing off the windshield, hood and grill of his pickup.