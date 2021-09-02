It is September, so that means fishing with grasshoppers as bait

I stepped outside this morning and felt the cool in the air. Fall is coming and that means fishing will pick up! You can be ready to take advantage of that fact!
Have you noticed a few more grasshoppers around? They are the bane of gardeners and grasshoppers seem to be more plentiful right now. Take advantage of this because they make great bait! Before we get into their value as bait, a little bit of grasshopper history and biology…Since the dawn of agricultural societies, humans have had a love-hate relationship with grasshoppers, also often called locust.
Locusts and grasshoppers, more accurately insect cousins, may be the most feared of pests to agriculture. Plagues of these insects occur when weather conditions are very dry. Look at the weather cycle we’re in now…see any potential correlations? The reason grasshopper are more prevalent in dry weather is that wet soils promote fungus growth in grasshopper and locust eggs, which are deposited in the ground, are vulnerable to fungus in wet soils.
There are still some folks around who can tell you about the Dust Bowl days in 1931. In one particular instance, a swarm of grasshoppers swept over crops across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, devastating millions of acres. Swarms were so thick that the sun was blotted out and you could shovel the grasshoppers with a grain scoop. Cornstalks were eaten to the ground and fields left completely bare. Grasshoppers are voracious eaters. They can eat one-half of their body weight in green forage per day. The swarms of the 1930’s consumed all green forage crops, ate shrubs, small tress and there is documentation that they even ate paint off of buildings.
Grasshoppers have a three-part body…the head, thorax and abdomen. They have six jointed legs, two pairs of wings, and two antennae. A hard exoskeleton covers their bodies. Grasshoppers actually breathe through a series of holes along the side of the abdomen, called spiracles. They range in color from brown to green. Most grasshoppers are about two inches long, but the biggest grasshoppers grow to almost 5 inches long. There are some 11,000 species of grasshoppers on the planet.
Grasshoppers have jointed back legs that are incredibly powerful in relation to their size. They can jump 20 times their body length. If that same formula was applied to humans, a six foot tall person could jump 120 feet! I think I saw a hunting buddy get close to this mark on a prairie dog hunt. He was crawling up to peek of a small rise when he came face to face with a rattlesnake. From where I sat, it looked like his quick pushup and backwards leap covered close to 100 feet!
A female grasshopper will lay her eggs in the ground in a pod a couple of inches deep. This usually happens about this time of the year, in August or September. Grasshopper eggs can take up to nine months to hatch as they wait until the weather has warmed before entering the world. As mentioned earlier, dry soil promotes a better hatch.
Now, let’s look at grasshoppers as bait. Fish are opportunistic feeders and grasshoppers are big, high protein meals for them. Fish instinctively know winter and leaner times are coming. A grasshopper is a big easy meal…lots of energy for the amount of energy expended.
River banks covered with tall grasses and bushes are great grasshopper habitat and the fish know it. They patrol just offshore waiting for a big juicy grasshopper to fall into the water. Just a couple twitches on the surface will ring the dinner bell for hungry fish!
I like fishing grasshoppers on the surface by hooking them at the base of the thick armor plate at the end of the thorax. I want it to stay alive and kicking! I use a small casting bobber to get them out, but stay on the surface and look very natural.
Catching grasshoppers can be a great kid activity. You can get an insect net and catch them that way, or stalk them and catch them one at a time. When my boys were young I offered them a ten cent bounty on grasshoppers in the 1 ½ to 2-inch range. The garden was an easy place to start. The kids had fun, and for a few bucks, I had more than enough bait for several fishing trips.
Dick Turpin, former Chief Game Warden for the State of Nebraska, seminar speaker and humorist, once did a segment on an easy way to catch grasshoppers on Outdoor Nebraska TV. Turpin said that he had a long country lane to drive down in order to get to a favored fishing spot. At this time of year, grasshoppers were constantly flying in front of him, bouncing off the windshield, hood and grill of his pickup.
Turpin had one of his characteristic ideas. He covered a significant portion of the front of his pickup with double-face tape. The next time he drove down the road to his fishing spot the grasshoppers stuck to the tape. When he got to his fishing hole, he just plucked a grasshopper off the tape whenever he needed more bait. A classic Turpin Story!
So, after you gather your grasshoppers, how do you keep them for when you are ready to go fishing? Put the grasshoppers in a container big enough that they can move around and not squish one another. You want them to be alive and lively when you go fishing. Anything that lets a lot of air flow through will work fine.
Have a great week outdoors!