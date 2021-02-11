It’s cold outside, stay warm and tie a few flies

I was looking at the temperatures earlier this week. It has been a brass monkey alert! If you are an outdoor enthusiast, what do you do on days like this?
Well, I decided to stay warm, dry and tie a few flies. Spring and open water will come again and getting a few extra flies ready to go is always a good thing.
I don’t often write about fly fishing and/or fly tying, so I thought this would be a good time to do an article on the topic. This will be a condensed version of flyfishing facts and information, but I think you’ll get the idea.
You don’t have to live or travel to places with mountain streams to practice fly fishing. Nebraska has some excellent fly fishing opportunities. For trout, one of my favorite spots for fly fishing is Verdigre Creek, from near the village of Verdigre to its confluence with the Niobrara River and then on to the Missouri River. This is an awesome kayak and fly fishing trip.
Nebraska also offers countless opportunities for fly fishing for traditional warm water species. Any body of water…river, stream, lake, farm pond…can be fun to try with a fly rod and a few flies. Small ponds and lakes can be exciting to fish, especially with small flies/lure because sunfish are often very aggressive and they don’t care how well you can cast! Turn me loose on a pond full of bluegill and my three weight fly rod and I can keep myself entertained all day.
Tying your own flies is not hard, but it does require a few pieces of equipment you may not have, the first being a fly vice. I’ve see very functional vices made with a small bench vice, a piece of PVC tubing and a miniature set of needle nosed vice grips. It may not win any beautiful contests, but is works. A fishing buddy of mine created this contraption during a fishing trip that he could clamp to the tailgate of his pickup and tie flies as he needed them. I’ll admit it was quite ingenious.
You can also spend between $15 and $100 (even more) to purchase a vice that clamps to your work bench or kitchen table. The vice is simply a third hand that holds the hook as you work on it, or dress it. The vice is designed to turn so that you can dress the hook from about any angle.
There are a number of You Tube videos on how to tie flies. Watch a few of these and you’ll be ready to get started. Pick out the materials you want to use and colors and get started. I really like to use wool and polyester yarns because they are quite buoyant and you can make many casts and catch a lot of fish before they become waterlogged.
You will need what is known as a bobbin, which holds a spool of thread and makes it very easy to wind your thread on your fly, and I like to have some clear quick dry modeling cement to hold my knots in place.
Finished flies are works of art. Look a few flies up on the Internet. My favorites are the colorful streamers. They are amazing! Many of them look too good to ever use. These are not the ones I tie…I’m not that good.
For sunfish I like to tie black and red ants. They are quick and easy to tie, which is good because you typically lose a lot of flies.
To tie one of these ant flies, you clamp a small hook in the vice and then begin wrapping either red or black thread. Wrap a dozen or so times and then add a small piece of something that floats. I use bits of closed cell foam…the foam you insulate your pipes with. You buy this in eight-foot lengths and I estimate one of these lengths is roughly a lifetime supply!
Keep wrapping the thread on your fly and add more where you want it to be fatter and less where you need it to be thinner. It is a very relaxing exercise on a cold day!
Another fun thing about tying your own flies is that you are only limited by your imagination. Years ago I found a pattern that was called a Chernobyl Ant. The premise is that ants near the doomed nuclear reactor were exposed to immense amounts of radiation and mutated...big ones, little one and many different colors. I’ll let you imagine your own version of a mutated ant and you can tell me what you designed.
Over the years, my ants have caught hundreds of sunfish. Catching sunfish may not sound like much, but hook up with a bull bluegill on a lightweight rig and you will think you’ve hooked a barracuda. It can make for hours of fun.
If you are a bass angler, you can make a small popper lure to entice a largemouth to the surface. I tried using small corks for years to make the body of my popper, but often small corks are hard to find. Then I discovered that disposable earplugs worked great. They are easy to push on the hook and held in place with a drop of glue on each end. You can paint the popper head any color you want.
It looks like we have quite a cold spell yet ahead of us so you can get in plenty of practice. Think about fly fishing the next time you are out on a very cold and blustery day. Think about how much better it would be to be sitting in your home, warm, with a cup of hot tea or coffee, tying a few flies.