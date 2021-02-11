It’s cold outside, stay warm and tie a few flies

Tying your own flies is not hard, but it does require a few pieces of equipment you may not have, the first being a fly vice. I’ve see very functional vices made with a small bench vice, a piece of PVC tubing and a miniature set of needle nosed vice grips. It may not win any beautiful contests, but is works. A fishing buddy of mine created this contraption during a fishing trip that he could clamp to the tailgate of his pickup and tie flies as he needed them. I’ll admit it was quite ingenious.

You can also spend between $15 and $100 (even more) to purchase a vice that clamps to your work bench or kitchen table. The vice is simply a third hand that holds the hook as you work on it, or dress it. The vice is designed to turn so that you can dress the hook from about any angle.

There are a number of You Tube videos on how to tie flies. Watch a few of these and you’ll be ready to get started. Pick out the materials you want to use and colors and get started. I really like to use wool and polyester yarns because they are quite buoyant and you can make many casts and catch a lot of fish before they become waterlogged.

You will need what is known as a bobbin, which holds a spool of thread and makes it very easy to wind your thread on your fly, and I like to have some clear quick dry modeling cement to hold my knots in place.