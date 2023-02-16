I pondered on this question over the winter and I don’t think there is a cure for wild turkey hunting addiction. I know it is seasonal because I feel it coming on...like now. Look at the calendar. Nebraska’s spring turkey hunting season is not that far off. The archery season begins March 25. There is a youth shotgun season that begins April 8 and the regular shotgun season begins April 15. This all begins in just a little over a month. All of the spring turkey hunting seasons end May 31.

Now is the time to get out and do some reconnaissance work. I’ve been watching a new area I want to hunt. I’ve noticed quite a few turkey tracks in the snow in this area and about a week ago I saw a flock of about 20 turkeys. I’m thinking they have found a new roost!

Wherever you plan to hunt, grab your binoculars, your locator calls and head to your favorite hunting spot. Looking and listening are the order of the day. The most important thing to do now is find the roost!

Whether you are hunting river bottoms, open prairie, pastures or canyon country, get to the highest point you can on the property, maybe a hill top or tree stand. I’ve even sat on the roof of a barn! Other than a few trees along the farm’s property lines, it was the only thing taller than fence posts for miles.

If there is no real definite high point” in the area you hunt, find the spot that gives you a clear line for sound to travel so you can hear things at longer distances. A clear, calm morning is perfect and I like to be in my “overwatch” position before the sun comes up. Turkeys are often the most vocal while sitting on their roost, just before flying down.

When turkeys talk they make a lot of noise. You can hear them from a long way off! If turkeys are in the area, you will hear them! Sit tight until at least late morning. Stay in the shadows and watch the areas where the sun shines first. Many times these bright sunny areas are used early so birds can dry themselves of any dew/moisture and toms like these places as strut zones, especially as the breeding season gets closer!.

By late morning/noon, you will want to get up and move around. Don’t just randomly meander around and run the risk of spooking birds. Move slowly, using whatever cover is available. Stop often to look and listen. Walk game trails and edges of fields where crop were harvested last fall. Occasionally toss out a loud crow call to see if you can get a shock gobble back from a tom in the area.

I like to get an aerial view of the place I’m hunting. Google Earth is an easy way to do that. I make a map of my hunting spots and mark where I hear or see birds when I’m scouting. If you get out and scout often, a pattern of movement will appear on your map.

The next most critical area to pinpoint is where he turkeys feed. Turkeys follow a daily routine and unless they are pressured, you can learn this routine and know where the birds will be and when. Turkeys typically come off their roosts, mill around for a while and then move off to feed for the morning. Finding their food source is another key to a successful hunt.

Need a job?

Have you ever considered a job in the firearms industry? This may be your chance. Savage Arms is now hiring for multiple positions. The company is actively searching for qualified applicants.

“Savage Arms continues to grow and innovate as we head further into 2023, and we’re excited to expand our team to accommodate the growth,” said Chris Bezzina, COO of Savage Arms. “Savage is a leader in this industry when it comes to producing innovative new products, and it wouldn’t be possible without the talented and passionate team we have at Savage right here in the USA.”

Savage continues a tradition that began more than 125 years ago. Look back across your family’s hunting history and I’ll bet you find a Savage or two. In my opinion, Savage may offer you your best value for the money and I am thoroughly impressed with the accuracy of my Savage rifles. Savage Firearms has positions open in: Engineering (Design, Manufacturing, Industrial, Production), Operations, Quality Control, Assembly and Human resources.

Savage Firearms is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, but has facilities in several areas of the United States. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hunting, competition and targeting shooting centerfire, rimfire rifles, and shotguns. Their firearms are best known for accuracy, performance and innovation.

The entrepreneurial spirit that originally defined the company is still evident in its ongoing focus on continuous innovation, craftsmanship, quality and service. You can learn more about the company at www.savagearms.com [savagearms.com]. You can also email Jake Dahlke at jake.dahlke@murrayroadagency.com.