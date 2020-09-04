Just a bit of back yard biology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever looked across your lawn when there is some low fog and saw odd little patches of gray? Next time look closer, these are the webs of Grass Spiders that are covered with small droplets of water from the fog. I found a small thin twig and touched the edge of one web. Sure enough, a Grass Spider ran out of its hiding spot to see what had touched its web and might become its next meal.

Grass Spiders are quite common in Nebraska. They belong to the family of Funnel Web Weavers. Noted for the shape of their webs, a Grass Spider creates a funnel-like web in a grassy lawn, and hides deep in this hole. Their webs remind me of the pictures you see of black holes in the galaxy.

Grass Spiders are very quick movers and jumpers. The Grass Spider is so quick that it appears to literally fly across its web and pounce on the prey. It wraps it up and eats it when it feels like it. Unknowing insects wander into the webbing and get entangled. As they struggle they send out vibrations through the web like telegraph lines. The spider feels this and charges up to see what’s on the menu.