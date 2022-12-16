Just a few reminders about ice fishing

There may be ice on some waters, but the main point of this article is to be a reminder to not get too anxious! I know you always see people out on a lake after only a few days of cold temperatures, but I think they are taking a big chance, especially with fluctuating temperatures like we are having now.

You can find various articles out there on the Internet on ice thickness and safety. There are some good articles with factual information, others are nowhere near correct and border on dangerous to the reader. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) has said for years that the minimum ice thickness for supporting one person is at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice. When it comes to ice fishing, my personal philosophy has always been more is better.

Here is another tip…when you do venture out on the ice, the NGPC recommends that your drill holes to verify the thickness of the ice as you work your way out away from shore to your fishing spot. For the first time on the ice, I drill a test hole about every couple feet and check the thickness of the ice. Another caution about going out on ice that you have not tested, if you are fishing with a few friends, don’t bunch up together! Spread out and don’t concentrate all the weight in one area until you know what the ice will tolerate.

Always think about your safety and never fish alone. A few other people around you can see if trouble arises and help you get out. Any time I go out on untested ice I wear a life jacket! If you fall through the ice, a life jacket will keep you at the surface and your chances of being rescued are much greater! You also need to get some ice picks; either commercial models of make your own. It is almost impossible to pull yourself out of a hole on wet ice. Stab the pick into the ice and that gives you something to grip the ice and pull yourself out.

Another safety measure to consider is taking some rope with you. I have a 50-foot length of rope on my ice fishing sled. A throwable Class IV flotation device tied on the end of the rope. This Class IV device makes it a lot easier to throw the rope accurately, and it gives the person in the water something to hang on to and stay afloat. It is a nice insurance measure.

So…how thick does ice have to be to be safe? Ask that question to five different people and you’ll get at least three different answers.

I found a chart created by Frabill that is easy to understand. You’ll see that two inches of ice is listed as unsafe and to stay off. Four inches will hold a person; five-six inches can support a snowmobile or several people walking together. Eight to 12 inches will support smaller vehicles.

The chart has a caveat that says these thicknesses are only for ‘clear’ ice, also called ‘blue ice’. What is ‘clear or blue ice’ and how can you tell what you are looking at? On a lake, blue ice can form when there are extreme cold temperatures and little wind. The ice molecules are large with this kind of ice development and by being larger they are stronger. The blue color comes from the ability of the ice to scatter/diffuse light. To the human eye it can look clear or have a blue tint.

Most of the ice we see formed on Nebraska waters would fit more into the category of gray ice. The gray color comes from thousands of tiny air bubbles being trapped in the ice. These air bubbles, even though they are quite small, represent voids in the ice. This means that it is not a solid sheet of ice and is weaker and has less lateral strength.

Here are a few other considerations when determining whether ice is safe to venture out on:

• Steady sub-freezing temperatures; the colder it is for longer periods of time results in a better ice formation and “stronger” ice

• Calm days and nights allow ice to form quicker and become stronger

• Heavy snows or rain can hinder the formation of good ice

• Vegetation along shorelines generally results in thinner ice because green leaves absorb heat from the sun. Avoid these areas when possible

• Underwater springs, feeder creeks or aquifers that put water into the lake can create localized weak ice

• Moving water causes thinner ice. If there is current under the ice, such as in a river, be very cautious

The only way to know if the ice is safe is to test it for yourself…and test it often. Always be cautious when going out on the ice and have a safe ice fishing season.