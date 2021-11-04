Just a little safety reminder ahead of firearms deer season

We are about two weeks away of the firearms deer season and deer hunters are making their final preparations. Some of those preparations involve hanging or setting up tree stands. Statistically, you are far more likely to be injured in a tree stand accident than anything else...including mountain lions, bears or Sasquatch. More hunters are injured in tree stand accidents alone than in all other types of hunting related accidents combined. That is an amazing statistic.

And with the popularity and proliferation of various types of tree and elevated stands, the number of injuries keeps growing. Look at any current sale ad from an outdoor store, or even home improvement centers, and you can find some type of elevated stand for sale.

Tree stands are more prone to accidents that ladder stands. National statistics now show that tree stand related injury rates account for more than 50 percent of all hunting related accidents in many states. An estimated 75 to 80 percent of all tree stand accidents occur during the transition from the climbing activity on to the tree stand or from the tree stand back onto the climbing device.

Other injuries occur when the tree stand fails (usually home-made stands) or from incorrect installation of a manufactured stand. Many hunters are injured because they do not wear a safety harness/vest that is tied off to something solid.

It is impossible to know exactly how many hunters are injured every year from tree stand accidents because not all accidents are reported. Luckily, not everyone who falls needs to seek medical attention, and even in those cases where the injured person does seek medical treatment, tree stand accidents are generally not recorded as a separate category of injury. Recording of this type of injury varies from State to State and there is no national collection of data.

One of the best estimates I’ve ever seen comes from Deer and Deer Hunting Magazine. The magazine did a survey a few years ago and estimated that 37 percent of tree stand hunters will fall from a stand during their hunting career, and that about three percent of the hunters who did fall will suffer crippling injuries.

There are some hunter safety sources that estimate up to 500 hunters are killed every year across North America due to accidents involving tree stands. There are another 5,000 to 7,000 permanently disabled and a further 10,000 to 15,000 hunters suffer less serious injuries. I know several hunters who have suffered tree stand related injuries. One fell while climbing up to his tree stand and carry his gear at the same time. He’s suffered some permanent injuries from his fall.

“We always recommend maintaining three points of contact,” said Jeff Rawlinson, Assistant Director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Information and Education Division. “This means that you are moving only one hand or foot at a time. The other hands/feet are in contact with your ladder or climbing rungs. I also tell hunters to be aware of where they are and where the edges of their stands are when they are moving around. It doesn’t take much of a misstep to cause a fall.”

In another instance, a hunter I know went to sleep while sitting in his tree stand and fell out. A safety harness would have certainly prevented this incident. He suffered a concussion and some bruises…he was lucky.

Another important safety item is use of a haul line. There is no way you can maintain the three points of contact rule if you have one hand full of gear. Use a haul line to get your gear up/down from the stand.

Looking at the statistics for Nebraska, we apparently have smarter/safer hunters. I talked to Jackson Ellis, Hunter Education Coordinator for the Nebraska Game and Parks

“In 2019 we had no tree stand related incidents, Ellis began. “A lot of that may have been due to Covid -19 keeping a lot of hunters out of the field. In 2020 there were only two tree stand incidents.

“On October 16, 2020, in Knox Country, a 69-year-old male suffered fatal injuries after falling when a step broke while fixing/maintaining his homemade box blind in preparation for deer season,” Ellis added. “On November 19, 2020, a 65-year-old male suffered severe/life threatening injuries resulting from a fall from his tree stand after the strap securing the ladder brace broke and the stand collapsed after he reached the seat of the stand. The victim was not wearing a safety harness fall-arrest system or using a life line.”

“Always, always wear a fall arrest system/harness when hunting from an elevated position and check your tree stand and straps before climbing,” Ellis concluded.

Tree stands are very common during the deer season. I know a lot of hunters reading this article will be in them. Just be careful out there in the timber!

