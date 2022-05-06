Kestrels are perfectly suited to Nebraska and amazing birds to watch

Not long ago I received an email from a reader who said she missed my columns that were mini-biology lessons. She was right…I haven’t had one of those for a while. What made me think of this was that I just had an encounter with an American kestrel and thought it would be a good topic to fulfill her request.

I was driving through a rural neighborhood and was in the middle of a turn on the road. There was a blur of movement to my left and a commotion in the grass along the road. I stopped to get a better look and saw that an American kestrel had pounced on a Eurasian Collared Dove.

There was quite a tussle for a few seconds. Then, to my amazement, the kestrel took flight with the dove in its talons and flew up into a nearby cottonwood. A kestrel is not a big bird and the dove was just about as big as the kestrel was. I tried to step out of my vehicle to get a picture but the kestrel took flight and crossed a small pasture to another group of trees.

You have probably seen kestrels before; you just may not have known what kind of bird it was. The American kestrel is a true raptor, the smallest of the falcon family. Have you ever seen a hawk-like bird hovering above the median while driving up Highway 77 toward Lincoln? That is a kestrel. Hovering is one of their unique traits.

These birds may be up to a foot long and rarely weigh more than half a pound. Nebraska is a great place for them because they like to live open areas like farmlands, forest openings, marshes, and rural residential areas with larger acreages. They really like areas bordered by trees that hold nesting cavities. They like high perches to sit on and see what there is to hunt. They dive down from their perches and strike quickly. Their diets include grasshoppers, dragonflies, beetles, and caterpillars; small mammals such as voles, moles and mice, frogs, lizards, small snakes and sometimes other birds.

Male kestrels can be readily identified by a rust colored patch on top of their head, rust color on the back of the neck, back and tail. Males also exhibit a pale stomach and blue-gray leading edges of their wings. Females are more subdued in the coloration like many birds species. They have pale buff breast streaked with brown, a rust-brown on the back of their necks, back and wings. They have heavy bars of black on their wings and back, and a rust-brown tail with numerous dark bars of even width and a narrow white terminal band. As with all raptors, both sexes have sharp beaks.

Kestrels are magnificent birds to watch.

M-1 Man

Here is a unique idea…back in 2015, the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) was searching for something productive and meaningful to do with all the company’s housed non-reclaimable/unusable M1 Garand parts. After some thought, the CMP Board approved the construction of a competitor statue composed of these scrap materials.

“The idea was to place a statue outside of the CMP South Competition Center in Alabama, to give the kids something to take a picture in front of after competition,” said CMP’s Director of Civilian Marksmanship (DCM), Mark Johnson. “The parts have significant historical value, and the statues will honor that history while representing the competitor.”

The project expanded to not only include the CMP’s South Competition Center in Anniston but also its 500-acre outdoor Talladega Marksmanship Park, also in Alabama, and the CMP Headquarters located at the Camp Perry National Guard Facility in northern Ohio.

Jerry Antolik, an artist for over 50 years, has created several paintings that are currently on display at CMP’s offices and ranges, including the famous mural wall within Camp Perry’s Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center air gun range. Designing an 11-foot figure to mimic the proportion of a human figure using M1 barrels, gas tubes, receivers, bolts and trigger mechanisms was challenge.

The number of parts in each statue varies, but Antolik’s most recent order included 180 barrels, 70 receivers with barrels, 30 bolts and 20 gas tubes. He has also added a heart to each statue – humanizing the somber pieces of American history.

“The parts are special to me,” Antolik said. “I look at the serial numbers on the receivers, knowing that many were used by our brave soldiers who gave their lives to give us the freedom we enjoy today. Our freedom came at an incredible cost!”

