Friday night at Beatrice Speedway was a night filled with special events and treats for young race fans.

The Women for Racing (WFR) teamed up with Car Shop with Chop to present kid’s night at the speedway. The young fans were not alone in getting special treatment. The drivers were treated to a smooth and fast racing surface which provided the fans with a night of exciting racing action.

After an early morning scare with rain showers, Mother Nature also treated fans and race participants with a nice Nebraska summer night made for racing.

Youth arrived at the track with donations to the local food bank. In return, they were admitted free to the track, given racing bracelets, foam sparklers, and snow cones. The WFR, with the help of the racing community and Chop, gave out three kids trophies, 55 bikes, 70 prize tokens, and $1000 worth of coins tossed on the track for the kids to collect. In all, 145 kids participated in the event.

The racing on the track took center stage with 78 race participants on hand. Brandon Carmichael of Blue Springs dominated the Sport Compact first heat. The second heat featured tight racing with five cars battling for position at the halfway point. Firth driver Brian McAtee held off the competition for the win.

In the final heat, Jordan Bender had control of the race until Jackson Black mounted a challenge at the white flag. Bender was able to hold off the challenge and win by a car length.

Carmichael and Nathan Wahlstrom engaged in side-by-side racing trying to establish the lead in the early stages of the feature event. Carson Black moved into challenge. Carmichael was able to pull away as Black and Wahlstrom continued to battle. Jackson Black, after maneuvering from the back of the pack, joined the fray.

The yellow flag was displayed with four laps to go, which bunched up the field and created an opportunity to challenge for the win. Carmichael was able to hold off all competitors to secured the win.

“My car really works well on the high side on a track like we had tonight," Carmichael said after the win. "It was to my advantage. The win feels nice.”

The current point standings start with a tie for lead between Kaylee Richards and Coleton Williams at 293 points. In the third spot is Dylan Crannell with 278 points.

In the stock car first heat, Matt Fralin emerged from a pack of tight side by side action to take the lead and the win. In the second heat, Jesse Vanlaningham jumped out to the early lead, but Lance Borgman slowly closed the gap. On the final lap, Borgman twice tried to dive under VanLaningham but to no avail as VanLaningham took the win.

The feature event drivers engaged in intense early action. Racing side by side and at times three abreast before Vanlaningham was able to separate from the field. The big mover in the race was Dillion Richards, whom oved through the field to challenge Vanlaningham and Borgman.

Borgman made a deep dive in the corner to take the lead and held on for the win. Richards was able to mount a charge and take the second spot.

“I knew I had to get out front," Borgman said after the win. "I used the whole racetrack to get out front. I was lucky it went green the rest of the way.”

A tight battle remains in the point standings with Kyle Vanover in the lead with 302 points. Richards sits in second at 299 and Borgman in third at 293.

The hobby stock first heat saw three and four abreast racing in the early part of the race. Adams driver Neil Pella pulled away for the win. Fairbury drivers Adam Wasserman and Brendon Stegge engaged in a tight early battle. With two laps to go in the race and five cars battling for position, Stegge emerged for the win.

In the feature event, Pella bolted out to the early lead. An early caution flag set up a battle for the lead between Pella and Stegge, who were able to pull away and establish the lead.

With six laps remaining, Fairbury driver Adam Wasserman joined the battle for the lead. On the last lap, Pella spun his car and Wasserman grabbed the lead and the win

“It was a fun race," Wasserman said. "I just had to be patient and play my cards right. I got the win, and we will take it.”

Taylor Huss leads the point standings with 340 points. John Martinez is second with 327 and Stigge is in third at 324.

In the Modified first heat, Jordy Nelson of Marysville, Kan. dominated the race and was never challenged. Jordan Grabouski displayed similar as he took the lead and the win.

In the feature event, it was all Grabouski. After a bold early move to grab the lead, he never looked back.

“I just had a really good car, Grabouski said. "My crew really had the car dialed in.”

The Sport Modifieds rolled onto the track for the first heat race of the evening. Michael Sherwood took the lead from his front row starting spot and got the win. Jordan Bender grabbed the lead and was able to hold off a tense three-car battle for the second spot, with Lance Borgman edging out Lucus Pohlman of Aurora and Tyler Nerud of Dorchester for the position.

The second heat featured tight racing in the early stages, but Steve Swarthout was able to distance himself for the win. In the final heat, David Trauernicht took command of the race with a big lead to score the win.

In the feature event, following a lap two caution, three and even four abreast racing took place. Swarthout again looked like the car to beat, but Borgman on each lap began to close in. A lap eight caution again tightened the field, setting up a two-car battle between Borgman and Rich Rohr.

Racing side by side, the two battled for the lead and with six laps remaining, Borgman grabbed the lead. A yellow flag was displayed with just three laps remaining. Seven cars were in contention for the top spots. Borgman proved too tough to beat, though, and took the checkered flag, securing his second feature win of the night.

“The track was really good," Borgman said. "I just had to use patience in traffic and was lucky to find the right groove before everyone else. The competition is just awesome week in and week out. It’s an unbelievable feeling win two features.”

Borgman leads the point standings at 327 followed by Horky at 318 and Richard Mason at 299.

Racing returns to the speedway next Friday evening featuring the 305 Racesaver sprint cars. Joining the sprint cars will be the Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature Results Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 60iv Anthony Roth 3) 3 Trey Duensing 4) 4j Jordy Nelson 5) 40 Shawn Harker 6) 96j Johnny Saathoff 7) 50s Kale Smith 8) 16 Austin Svoboda 9) 21t Tracy Harr 10) 1z Norm Ziegenbein SportMod 1) 76 Lance Borgman 2) 23 Steve Swarthout 3) 74 Rick Rohr 4) 19xx Brandon Spanjer 5) 7 Lee Horky 6) 22 Matt Andrews 7) 5t Tyler Nerud 8) 96 Gary Saathoff 9) 25x Nick Snyder 10) 27w Andrew Whitmore Stock Car 1) 76 Lance Borgman 2) 72v Jesse Vanlaningham 3) 24r Dillon Richards 4) 19 Kyle Vanover 5) 4w Jaret Wood 6) 7 Matt Fralin 7) 84 Benji Legg 8) 50 Scott Smith 9) 34 Max Harder 10) 46 Paul Burck Hobby Stock 1) 41 Adam Wasserman 2) 20 Chad Borgman 3) 12 Michael Wade 4) 6r Roy Armstrong 5) 3 Taylor Huss 6) 69 Brendon Stigge 7) 00j John Martinez 8) 66 Jeff Watts 9) 8 Travis Blythe 10) 11d Dawson Kubes Sport Compact 1) 12c Brandon Carmichael 2) 84c Carson Black 3) 00 Coleton Williamson 4) 84j Jackson Black 5) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 6) 05h Shaye Howe 7) 92c Dylan Crannell 8) 76 Hallie Borgman 9) 145 Antony Gonzalez 10) 77t Toby Ambrose