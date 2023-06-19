The Beatrice Speedway welcomed back the return of late model racing. Weather was a factor again, but race promoter Tommy Denton said despite a few sprinkles, they were able to keep the show moving.

"Overall, we had really good races and a good crowd," Denton said. "The late models put on a hell of a show.”

Late Model Series Promoter Joe Kosiski also said it was a successful night.

I thought the night went really well," Kosiski said. "The track was awesome and I hope we will be back. Everyone I talked to said everything was awesome.”

Winning the Late Model A Feature Friday night was Andrew Kosiski with Derrick Stewart coming in second and Tad Pospisil finishing third.

In other racing Friday night, Jordan Grabouski was able to capture the checkered flag in the Modified A Feature while Trey Duensing finished second and Anthony Roth finished third.

In the Sports Mod A Feature, Lange Borgman was victorious while Brandon Spanjer finished second and Steve Swarthout finished third.

Roy Armstrong won the Hobby Stock A Feature with Adam Wasserman finished second and Taylor Huss coming in third.

In the Sports Compact A Feature, Brandon Carmichael finished first with Kaylee Richards coming in second and Jackson Black finishing third.

Racing will resume this Friday night at Beatrice Speedway.

A Feature Results MBSLM Super Late Model 1) 53 Andrew Kosiski 2) 43 Derrick Stewart 3) 04 Tad Pospisil 4) 24 Bill Leighton 5) 99 Jesse Sobbing 6) 85 Josh Leonard 7) 26jr Corey Zeitner 8) 4 J.C. Wyman 9) 22 Charlie McKenna 10) 52 Brian Kosiski Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 3 Trey Duensing 3) 60iv Anthony Roth 4) 40 Shawn Harker 5) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 6) 4j Jordy Nelson 7) 5s Bob Zoubek 8) 16 Austin Svoboda 9) 1z Norm Ziegenbein 10) 96j Johnny Saathoff SportMod 1) 76 Lance Brogman 2) 19xx Brandon Spanjer 3) 23 Steve Swarthout 4) 30 Taylor Metz 5) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 6) 6a Adam Armstrong 7) 12 Lukas Pohlmann 8) 18m Mason Richards 9) 2 Preston Weickhorst 10) 33 Travis Runcie Hobby Stock 1) 6r Roy Armstrong 2) 41 Adam Wasserman 3) 3 Taylor Huss 4) 20 Chad Borgman 5) 69 Brendon Stigge 6) 12 Michael Wade 7) 00j John Martinez 8) 13t Tyler Jackson 9) 8 Travis Blythe 10) 25 Brandon Fisher Sport Compact 1) 12c Brandon Carmichael 2) 12 Kaylee Richards 3) 84j Jackson Black 4) 24z Zach Bolhmeyer 5) 00 Coleton Williamson 6) 92c Dyaln Crannell 7) 05j Shaye How 8) 3t Trenten Fugett 9) 9k Kaden Murray 10) 22w Cody Wilbur