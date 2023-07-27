Be careful this week while you are fishing! It will be hot! Heat stress and heat exhaustion are real threats if you are out in the sun all day. I hope your boat has a top you can put up to get some shade. Carry plenty of cool water/drinks to cool yourself and stay hydrated.

I’ve had many questions recently about how to catch fishing this time of the year, particularly bass and walleye. For bass, using spinnerbaits is one of the best baits. It is one of my favorite baits for both largemouth and smallmouth bass. I’ll also use spinnerbaits on northern pike and musky when I have the opportunity. It is a very versatile lure.

One of the reasons I like spinnerbaits is that you can cover a lot of water…FAST. I can troll them or let them flutter up and down with a jigging action. On a real hot day with bright sunshine, I let them bump along the bottom so I know what the shape of the bottom is like, and that can tell me where the fish are. When it’s hot like now, bass tend to go deep during the day and feed in shallower water during low light conditions. That can mean early in the morning, late in the evening, all night long, a spinnerbaits work!

I like to use a smaller Colorado style blade. I believe this kind of blade makes more vibration in the water and that means more fish probably notice it. In clearer waters, the flash given off by a Colorado blade is quite noticeable, even to the human eye above the surface. Imagine what it must look like to a fish.

Another thing to keep in mind is matching the size of your spinnerbait to your quarry. If you are getting a lot of short strikes, this is often an indication that you are using too big of a bait. Take in down a couple of sizes and try it again. I’ll bet you start catching more fish.

For walleye I recommend fishing any areas with heavy underwater vegetation. Toss a weedless grub-style swim bait into areas with coontail, milfoil, lily pads or cabbage weeds. These areas hold lots of baitfish and new insect hatches. Weeds adjacent to flowing water or near drop-offs tend to hold more fish. Focus on these high percentage spots! If the walleye do not seem interested in your swim bait, rig a lively minnow under a slip-bobber set up and cast that into the weed bed. Remember that these areas will be best in lower light conditions.

As water temperatures get warmer walleye will go deep to find cooler water and get away from intense sunlight. There is an old adage related to walleye fishing in the summer, it says, “Go deep or go home.” Remember, walleye like to stage near points, in deeper main basins of a lake, break lines in flowing water and weed lines. Another thing to keep in mind is that fish in deeper water tend to be aggressive during the day. Trolling larger crankbaits or Lindy rigs with live baits can be a good tactic. Keep an eye on your sonar! If you see suspended fish, change to a medium size crankbait that runs at that level.

Rock Bass

A rather unique species to go after in the summer is rock bass, especially with young anglers. They are scrappy fighters!

The biggest challenge may be finding a fishable population of rock bass in southeast Nebraska. Rock bass are found quite often in sand pits along the Platte River, but the closest spot to find them from Beatrice may be Conestoga Lake, near Emerald.

Rock bass are native to the St Lawrence River and Great Lakes system, the upper and middle Mississippi River basin in North America. They range from Québec to Saskatchewan in the north and southeast to Florida.

They are similar in appearance to smallmouth bass but are usually smaller. Perhaps the most identifying characteristics of rock bass are their rows of dark dots on their sides and their red eyes. They like clear water, rocky streams and/or lake bottoms and rocky shorelines. They like environments with vegetation and places to hide.

Send me a picture if you catch one.