Late summer has the greatest potential for West Nile Virus

With temperatures in the 90’s and occasionally touching the 100 degree mark, it definitely is still summer. Summer in Nebraska means mosquitoes. Now is the time of year when you may be at the greatest risk of contracting West Nile Virus (WNV). West Nile Virus is still out there! It has just been lost in all the media focus on Covid-19 and Monkey Pox.

Dr. Tom Janousek was on my radio show recently to talk about this topic. He researches mosquitoes and travels all over the world dealing with mosquito borne illnesses. He is the guy I turn to whenever I have a question in this realm. He has recently been working in the Phoenix area recently and working with a potential long term control product that attacks mosquito larva.

“In 2021 Arizona was the number one state in the national for West Nile Virus cases. Phoenix had over 1600 cases and around 200 deaths. It was the worst outbreak we’ve seen,” said Janousek. “In Nebraska we had 107 new cases in 2021. Nebraska ranked fourth in the nation in WNV cases. We had eight deaths and 18 cases of positive blood donors. It was the largest surge we’ve seen with West Nile in Nebraska in quite some time.”

“People ask me all the time if West Nile Virus is still around, and it is!” Janousek continued. “It is something we still need to think about and be careful dealing with it.”

Janousek explained that the mosquito that carries the virus, the Culex mosquito, is fully mature and most active this time of the year. All it takes is water and warm temperatures to be a good year for Culex mosquito production. There are approximately 50 different species of mosquitoes in Nebraska. The majority of these mosquitoes do not transmit WNV. The Culex mosquito is the primary culprit. And where are all the mosquitoes coming from?

OK…here’s the short biology lesson. All mosquitoes need water to complete their life cycle. All mosquitoes go through four separate and distinct stages of development: Egg, Larva, Pupa, and Adult. The larval and pupal stages are spent in water.

The Culex mosquito does not travel very far, maybe two miles from where it was hatched, so you can have an impact on how many mosquitoes are around by limiting the amount of standing water on your property. Garden ponds, bird baths, pet water bowls are all sources of water in which the Culex mosquito can lay its eggs. One of the most overlooked areas in which standing water can exist is roof gutters. Leaves tend to plug up the drains and water backs up. This standing water can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

If there is any water that stands in a pool after watering our lawns or gardens it can provide a spot for mosquito production. Agricultural fields that are irrigated can have the same problem. Standing water can produce mosquitoes.

Even if the water source dries out before they hatch, mosquito eggs can survive for more than five years. Mature mosquitoes pick up the West Nile virus from infected birds and pass it on to other birds, animals and people. Another interesting fact: Only the female mosquito takes blood. Male mosquitoes feed on plant nectar.

So how do you protect yourself from West Nile virus? The experts say not to go outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. That advice may work for some but not for people who work outdoors for a living, anglers or hunters. Dawn and dusk are times when many fish and animal species are most active, so that’s when I’m out there!

If you are out during peak periods, the best way to protect yourself is to wear long pants, long sleeves; basically cover up as much skin as you can. Studies on repellents have shown that products containing DEET are quite effective. Enjoy the outdoors, but be careful out there!

Get HIP

If you plan on doing any migratory bird hunting this year, you will need a new Harvest Information Program (HIP) number. You may get your HIP number for the 2022-2023 hunting seasons beginning this week.

HIP registration is a federal requirement and all Nebraska residents age 16 and older must have this number with them in the field if they intend to hunt dove, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots, and/or woodcock. The registration process is quick and free. You can do it on-line at outdoornebraska.gov/hip/ or by telephone toll-free at 877-634-8687. I went on-line, answered a few survey questions, picked what waterfowl hunting tier I wanted to hunt in and printed out my HIP number. Pretty easy. Don’t forget to get your Nebraska HIP number before you hunt any migratory bird.

The purpose of the program is to help wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory birds harvested each year. Those estimates help biologists set limits and seasons. One more note…if you plan on hunting any migratory bird species in any other state, you will need a separate HIP number for each state in which you intend to hunt.