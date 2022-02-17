Let’s do some spring crappie fishing

A Minnesota angler recently got a surprise while fishing Clear Lake for crappie through the ice with a Glow Devil lure. He had already landed a “normal’ crappie and then he hooked up with totally different. He wasn’t sure what to think after reeling in a brightly colored fish that resembled a crappie in shape only.

“I thought maybe it was a sunfish due to the color, but after I got it out of the hole I thought it had the body of a crappie,” said Rick Konakowitz, of Hanska, Minnesota. “I was a little perplexed.” The nine-inch crappie was a bright yellowish-gold. Konakowitz described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime fish.”

Alan Lackmann, a researcher at the University of Minnesota Duluth said that a crappie of this color was extremely rare in wild populations. The fish was described as having an over-expression of pigment. Loren Miller, a biologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, thought that it was rare for any one individual to catch one. Because this particular fish would not be able to blend in with its surroundings it would be very vulnerable to predatory fish. Both scientists were surprised that it had managed to survived this long.

“The golden crappie to me was the biggest surprise in all my years of fishing,” he said, adding that he plans to have a taxidermist construct a replica for a trophy mount.

Crappie are a favorite quarry for many Nebraska anglers. They can be found all across the state but most anglers go to reservoirs and smaller lakes to find them. I like catching crappie anytime, but getting some through the ice is very special.

The common name, crappie, comes from a French-Canadian word, crapet. It is part of the sunfish family. Down in Louisiana, Cajuns call the fish sacalait. It is probably a reference to the fish’s milky white flesh or silvery skin. Depending on where you are in the country, you may hear crappie referred to as papermouths, warmouth, calico bass and if you are way up in the New England states, Oswego bass is a common name.

Here in Nebraska, biologists generally put crappie into two categories; the white crappie and the black crappie. As adult fish, both species of crappie feed predominantly on any smaller fish species. This is why minnows are such a favored bait for crappie. Along with minnows, crappies will eat insects and crustaceans. By day, crappie tend to be less active and concentrate in the shadows around weed beds or submerged objects, such as logs, rocks and docks. boulders. They feed during dawn and dusk, by moving into open water or approaching the shore.

It is hard to beat crappie fishing with a small bobber, jigging pole and a few minnows. I’ve spent many leisurely hours on a shady bank fishing like this. In a boat, I like to find a group of crappie on my sonar and the jig right down on top of them with spreader rigs…a tactic I call cover and hover. Spreader rigs have two or three wires extending out horizontally from a single vertical wire. A length of fishing line and a hook is attached to each horizontal wire. Get over a school of crappie with this set up and it can be exciting.

Another thing I look forward to with crappie is spring flyfishing. Right after ice out the spring crappie bite can be good long before they spawn. As soon as the crappie begin to move shallow and into warmer water, I get my three weight rod out and start casting some of my terrestrials…long legged bug-type flies. These kinds of flies usually get bites. It is about time to get my fly rods out and tuned up!

Using Beatrice as your base, you can find decent crappie fishing close to home in Bluestem Lake, Branched Oak Lake, Conestoga Lake, Davis Creek Reservoir, Glenn Cunningham Lake, Pawnee Lake, Wagon Train Lake and Wehrspann Lake. I’m sure you also know some private farm ponds that offer good crappie fishing.

If you want to head south, Kansas offers some good crappie fishing. You may have to travel a bit further to get to these spots, but the crappie fishing is worth it. Research Milford, Tuttle Creek, Clinton Lake, Melvern Lake, El Dorado or Perry Lake.

Have a great week outdoors!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.