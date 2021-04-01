Let’s review some spring bass attack tactics

One of my favorite techniques for cold water bass is to rig some live bait, a big chub, and cast it in. I will rig this bait to be on the bottom. When the water temperature is still cold, big largemouth will tend to be in deeper water and slow to move, but putting a big minnow right in their face is often too much of a temptation.

Another cold water tactic I sometimes use is to toss out a deep diving crankbait and drag it across the bottom. I usually have to add some weight to the line ahead of the bait to keep it down. A slow retrieve/presentation will let the bait float up and away from the bottom. My goal is to let the lip of the lure dig into the bottom a little and stir things up. Any bass in the vicinity will see or hear this and come to investigate.

Mark Sexton is a fishing buddy of mine and a bait design manager with Berkley. He gets to come and fish with me occasionally. It is like a crash course in bass fishing when he gets here.

“Nebraska has some great bass waters,” Sexton told me. “The two primary things bass anglers must remember is to keep track of the water temperature in the spring and to slow down your retrieve when the water is cold.”

Sexton told me that years ago, and it works! As it gets warmer I predict your desire to go fishing will increase…like this weekend, maybe? Give a few of these techniques mentioned above a try when you do.

