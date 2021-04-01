Let’s review some spring bass attack tactics

Well, it is April Fools Day. I’ll try not to lead you astray!
The weather at the beginning of this week gave me fishing fever! Warm temperatures and sunshine does that to me this time of the year!
It has been typical Nebraska spring weather recently….nice days that start to get you into the fishing mood, followed by a cold front, maybe a little rain…of course that shuts the fishing down again. That’s the norm for Nebraska springtime fishing. However, temperatures look better for the weekend again.
Bass fishing is probably the number two favorite type of fishing practiced by Nebraska anglers. I think walleye is the most sought after fish in the spring, but bass are a strong second, especially in southeast Nebraska. Regardless of where you are at this moment, or what the weather is outside, sit back and think about bass fishing for a moment.
I like springtime bass fishing for the challenge. When the water is still cold it is like a puzzle to figure out where the bass are and how to entice them to go after a lure. Veteran anglers know to look first for the warmest water they can find in early spring fishing.
As soon as I get out on the water I start pitching a small spinnerbaits along the northern shorelines and any structure I can see in ponds and lakes. Northern shorelines and shallow water is the first area of a body of water to warm up.
Warm water draws in the baitfish and the bass follow them. Tossing any lure that mimics a minnow is a great technique to find bass. I began with lures like Rooster Tails, Mr. Twisters and Beetle Spins. It usually doesn’t take very long to pick up largemouth bass, small ones, but bass none the less.
I will concentrate on water that was less than four feet deep, often as shallow as 18-inches. Quite often I can see the shapes of bass in the water. By casting near these dark shapes I can often entice a few of them to strike.
Another early spring tactic I’ll use is chugging top water baits. I’ll toss this type of lure into areas that have submerged vegetation. I will not do anything with the lure for 20-30 seconds, then I’ll give it a small twitch. I’ll let is set for a few more seconds and then retrieve in back to me a foot or so and give it a hard tug as I stop again.
The hard tug will make the lure give off its classic ‘bloop’ sound as it pushes a small wave of water out in front of it. This tactic will work well on bedding pre-spawn bass. Twitching a top water lure slowly over weed beds or around any nearby structure can trigger strikes from bigger bass that are just holding in the shadows.
Right now the water temperature is below that magical 55-60 degrees that triggers bass to spawn. When water temps are below this mark, bass tend to still be in their wintertime lethargic mode. They move slower and tend to go after slower presentations. You can make both slow top water and bottom bouncing presentations work.
One of my favorite techniques for cold water bass is to rig some live bait, a big chub, and cast it in. I will rig this bait to be on the bottom. When the water temperature is still cold, big largemouth will tend to be in deeper water and slow to move, but putting a big minnow right in their face is often too much of a temptation.
Another cold water tactic I sometimes use is to toss out a deep diving crankbait and drag it across the bottom. I usually have to add some weight to the line ahead of the bait to keep it down. A slow retrieve/presentation will let the bait float up and away from the bottom. My goal is to let the lip of the lure dig into the bottom a little and stir things up. Any bass in the vicinity will see or hear this and come to investigate.
Mark Sexton is a fishing buddy of mine and a bait design manager with Berkley. He gets to come and fish with me occasionally. It is like a crash course in bass fishing when he gets here.
“Nebraska has some great bass waters,” Sexton told me. “The two primary things bass anglers must remember is to keep track of the water temperature in the spring and to slow down your retrieve when the water is cold.”
Sexton told me that years ago, and it works! As it gets warmer I predict your desire to go fishing will increase…like this weekend, maybe? Give a few of these techniques mentioned above a try when you do.