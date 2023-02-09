I have had several conversations recently regarding snow goose hunting and the Light Goose Conservation Order, or spring snow goose season. This season opens February 10 in all three hunting zones in Nebraska. We are in the East Zone and that season runs until April 15. The Rainwater Basin and West Zone seasons runs until April 5. Pick up a copy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Waterfowl Guide to see the boundaries of these zones and special regulations that apply.

The term ‘snow goose’ is a broad one for those not familiar with waterfowling. The snow goose actually comes in two color phases: the white phase, typically called a snow goose, and the dark phase generally called a blue goose. Even within these designations there are the lesser snow goose and the greater snow goose. To my knowledge, the greater snow goose is always white. The lesser snow goose has color phases. So, when you see a ‘blue goose’ it will almost certainly be a lesser subspecies or a hybrid.

In their white phase both subspecies of snow geese have all white feathers, except for black wing tips. These birds have pinkish-orange bills with black serrated edges, known as a grinning patch. They have pink legs. A pure blue phase goose has dark bluish-gray feathers over nearly its whole body but sometimes has a white head. The Ross’s goose can also breed with snow geese and produce even more diluted hybrids that are difficult to identify. The Ross’ goose is also part of the population that can be hunted during this special season.

The history of light geese is an interesting one in North America. Back in the mid-1930s the general population of snow geese was endangered. Only a few thousand birds were left. Market hunting had taken its toll and the birds were headed for extinction.

Conservation efforts were put in place and strict hunting limits imposed. By the 1960s the population was up to an estimated 1.1 million. The population has continued to grow and far exceeded the expected numbers anyone considered. Biologists feel that a reasonable total population would be 2-3 million birds. Conservation efforts have been so successful for this bird that populations, now estimated at 12-15 million birds, are now causing problems for the environment and with people.

Snow geese nest in the high Arctic. Nest sites are often little more than a pile of twigs, grasses and moss. They are built just high enough to get above any standing water in the area. When the nest is ready the parents line it with down. As you might imagine when the eggs hatch that there are a lot of mouths to feed. They will eat everything in the nesting grounds down to bare earth. One day biologists feel their will be a mass die off due to starvation. Mother Nature may thin the flocks a bit this year with avian flu, which now has a foothold in most of the Central Flyway.

I think the migration pattern of snow geese is shifting west in Nebraska. There are a few places where these birds will visit regularly, but more often they feed in a different place every day. Sometimes the greatest success is had by spotting the birds from roads, seeking permission from the landowner and setting up a careful stalk using irrigation canals and ditches for cover. Getting into position, close enough to get an effective shot or two, is the real challenge.

A very unique way of hunting snow geese is an unorthodox, slightly bizarre technique, known as ‘cowing’. Instead of using traditional goose decoys, hunters become a decoy themselves. Two full-sized sheets of plywood, cut and painted to look like a cow, are carried on either side of a pair of hunters. Think of it as a Trojan horse for goose hunting. Hunters are sandwiched between the ‘cow boards’ and allows a pair of hunters to slowly work to within range. The geese apparently see the ‘cow’ as just another grazing bovine until the shooting starts. Believe it or not, this does work…if you can keep from laughing while doing it.

Traditional decoying of snow geese is possible, but it takes a lot of work. It takes quite a few decoys to attract snow geese. A small decoy spread can number in the hundreds. I’ve hunted some snow goose operations in southern Texas where 1500-2000 decoys were the norm. Imagine the work involved in resetting the decoys when the wind changes direction.

Keep an eye on the sky! You will soon be seeing swarms of these geese passing overhead. Good luck on your hunts this spring!