Listen to the evening serenade from the trees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you been listening to the cicadas? The first one I heard was actually the 4th of July and I’ve been serenaded by them most nights since. There is a folk legend that says when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicada; it means there's just six weeks until frost. I’m not putting a lot of stock in that old myth because if it were correct, our first frost would have been last Saturday. With the heat we’ve been having, I almost wish we would get a frost…and rain!

Stories about cicadas have always intrigued me. Throughout history, there have been are lots of legends, myths and folklore associated with cicadas. They have been used as money, as ingredients in folk medicine, to forecast the weather and just to be enjoyed as messengers of song.

The shell of the cicada that is left when it molts, what we find on trees and sides of houses, has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries where it serves as a symbol of immortality. These husks are harvested and used as an anti-convulsant, cure for sore throat and a fever reliever as well as a treatment for allergies and sinus problems.