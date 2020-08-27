Listen to the evening serenade from the trees

Have you been listening to the cicadas? The first one I heard was actually the 4th of July and I’ve been serenaded by them most nights since. There is a folk legend that says when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicada; it means there's just six weeks until frost. I’m not putting a lot of stock in that old myth because if it were correct, our first frost would have been last Saturday. With the heat we’ve been having, I almost wish we would get a frost…and rain!
Stories about cicadas have always intrigued me. Throughout history, there have been are lots of legends, myths and folklore associated with cicadas. They have been used as money, as ingredients in folk medicine, to forecast the weather and just to be enjoyed as messengers of song.
The shell of the cicada that is left when it molts, what we find on trees and sides of houses, has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries where it serves as a symbol of immortality. These husks are harvested and used as an anti-convulsant, cure for sore throat and a fever reliever as well as a treatment for allergies and sinus problems.
In the writings of the Greek philosopher, Socrates, he has a story about cicadas. It says that the sound of a cicada can lull humans into laziness and that humans find it difficult to resist their song. His writings say that cicadas were once humans, Muses…goddesses, the daughters of Zeus. These cicadas were to watch humans and report back to Zeus who honored the Muses and who does not.
Cicadas get their name from a Latin word meaning "tree cricket". There are many species of cicada in the United States. What we are probably hearing now in Nebraska is the 13-year, 17-year or the Dog Day cicada. The Dog Day cicada seems to be the most common in our region.
Cicadas are part of a huge family of insects, numbering some 1300 species in the world and 190 or so in North America. Cicadas have a life span of only five to seven years in total, and only a few months in the form we see flying around and hear in late summer. They emerge from the ground about this time of the year, usually at night. Have you noticed any holes in your yard near trees about ½-inch in diameter? These were probably caused by cicada nymphs digging out.
The nymphs that come out of the ground immediate climb onto tree trunks, low plants or the sides of structures. They attach themselves to any structure they find and their external shell hardens. The cicada slowly cracks out of its "shell" and changes from a short, flightless immature “bug” into the longer, winged adult Dog Day Cicada. What is left behind, and most often found by humans, is a translucent exoskeleton that is a perfect mold of what was the cicada nymph.
Male cicadas begin “singing” within minutes of exiting its shell. The male cicada has two ribbed membranes on each side under its wing. These spots are called the tymbals. By contracting a muscle beneath the tymbals, the cicada buckles the membrane inward, producing a loud click. As the membrane snaps back, it clicks again, like the little metal or plastic clicker toys we played with as kids.
Cicadas can make this clicking sound up to 24,000 times per minute. It can be loud…up to 100 decibels at fewer than 20 feet or so. That is louder than OSHA allows for workers without hearing protection. All this noise is designed to do one thing…attract a mate.
When mating is done, the female will fly off and deposits her eggs, generally on the branches of trees. In six to seven weeks, small nymphs hatch from the eggs and drop back to the ground. The nymphs burrow into the soil and begin the underground portion of their life cycle.
Biologists have found that the nymphs dig down below the frost line. They attach themselves to tree roots and feed on the sap of the plant for nourishment. While attached, the cicada molts and goes through several growth stages.
Cicadas are also used as a food source in many parts of the world. Cicadas were documented as being eaten in Ancient Greece. Today they are still a part of cultural diets in China, Latin America, India, Pakistan and Central Africa. It sounds strange to us, but people in many parts of the world eat large cicadas regularly.
Creative cooks in this country often turn cicadas into food, using the creatures most commonly for candy or pizza toppings. Even National Geographic Magazine has identified cicadas as a source of high protein, gluten-free, low fat and low-carbohydrate. They also pointed out that cicadas are extremely abundant, and a renewable resource.
So, the next time you are sitting in your yard on a nice evening and hear cicadas; think about how much more you know about them now! Enjoy your time in the outdoors!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!