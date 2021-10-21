Local kids take part in Youth Mentor Hunt

Jace Hanshaw and Owen Lewandowski slowly crept through an open field south of Beatrice, shotguns in hand, as they watched two hunting dogs frantically run around trying to flush pheasants.

All of the sudden, one of the dogs came to a halt and the two young hunters moved in.

A bird emerged from the tall grass. Hanshaw got it in his scope and took his shot, but the bird flew safely away.

"That's alright," said dog handler Tom Maneely with a smile, "I missed one once, too."

Hanshaw and Lewandowski had a good excuse for missing as they are both early in their hunting careers. They were taking part in a Pheasants Forever Southeast Nebraska Chapter Youth Mentor Hunt Saturday at Wrightsman's farm south of Beatrice.

They were part of a group of seven kids who were paired with mentors for a morning full of learning about hunting.

The kids went through several stations, including a hunter safety and conservation talk; A one-on-one session with their mentor; a .22 station; a blue rock station; an archery station; and a bird cleaning station.

After that, they were able to take turns going through a section of a field where pheasants were planted by volunteers.

"It's just gives the kids some real life experience on how to handle a shotgun safely while hunting," said Erik Prenosil, the youth chair of the local Pheasants Forever Chapter. "They get paired up with one adult mentor and we get them out in the field and it gives them an opportunity to have some success and hopefully get them excited about hunting."

For a few of the kids, who range in age from 12 to 15, it was their first ever experience shooting at a live bird.

"That's the great thing about this is we have a mixture of kids who has experience, but some who have never hunted outside of hunter safety," Prenosil said. "So it's a good experience for them to get out and get familiar with shooting a shotgun."

Prenosil said it's also good for the kids to interact with their mentors.

"All of our mentors are local volunteers," Prenosil said. "Going through all the stations gives the kids a chance to get to know their mentors so that when they go out for the hunt, they are comfortable with each other and familiar with each other."

At the end of the day, each kid received a hunting vest and hat as well hunting guides. One lucky participant was also awarded a lifetime hunting permit.

The Southeast Nebraska Pheasants Forever Chapter consists of many volunteers. Funds for the chapter is raised at a banquet earlier in the year and some of those funds goes to the Youth Mentor Hunt.

The rest of the funds are donated back to the state or national offices. That money is then used for habitat projects in Gage County and the rest of the state of Nebraska.

Jenny Pronosil, who serves as a co-chair to the local chapter with her husband Erik, said they take pride in the fact that they are a grassroots type group.

"From the ground up, we've got local people working on local projects," Jenny Pronosil said. "We make the money ourselves and we decide how to spend the money. A lot is spent here in Gage County, but can be spent elsewhere. It's just a very unique model compared to some other nonprofit organizations."

